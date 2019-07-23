76ers Host 40 Youth On Cultural Visit From China

As the NBA’s footprint continues to expand across the globe, so too does that of the Philadelphia 76ers. On July 18, the 76ers showed their on-going commitment to building long-lasting relationships with their global fans by hosting more than 40 youth from China traveling with Zhejiang Television.

On a cultural visit to explore the United States, these 40 junior journalists visited the team’s training complex for a tour of the facilities and an interactive career exploration panel discussion led by executives from both Business and Basketball Operations. Among the panelists who participated in the event were 76ers alumni Marc Jackson and World B. Free, 76ers Player Development Coach Tyler Lashbrook, 76ers Data Scientist Ivana Seric and 76ers Executive Chef JaeHee Cho.

In addition to meeting with members of the 76ers organization, the visiting youth had the opportunity to speak with other local leaders, including Brad Baldia and Stephanie Sun of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs.

This visit from the 40 junior journalists follows the team’s participation in the 2018 NBA China games, where they partook in two preseason contests against the Dallas Mavericks in the cities of Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Coinciding with the team’s participation in the 2018 NBA China Games last season, the 76ers tipped off Jr. NBA Week locally with a clinic for youth from the Philadelphia Suns, a non-profit organization based in the city’s Chinatown neighborhood that is dedicated to fostering community development through sportsmanship and volunteerism. The 76ers also hosted their annual Chinese New Year Game, presented by Temple University in February that featured numerous in-arena elements including a halftime performance by the Philadelphia Suns Lion Dance troupe.

To start the 2019-20 season this year, the 76ers will host the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association here in Philadelphia for a preseason game on Oct. 8.