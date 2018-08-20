76ers, Honda partner for Project 76 Day of Service

With schools headed back to class in just 10 days, more than 150 volunteers arrived on the grounds of Samuel Gompers School Friday morning in West Philadelphia for the 76ers Project 76 Day of Service, presented by Honda.

The volunteers split up into five groups in order to tackle multiple projects in and around the school, which included painting the hallways, grounds-keeping the yard and assembling classroom kits.

Clyde Jones, who is the School-Based Teacher Leader at Gompers, addressed the 76ers and Honda volunteers at the conclusion of the event to express his appreciation for their assistance in preparing the school.

“Schools like this need support from people like you,” Jones said. “We’re expecting to do great things this year, and you’re getting us off to a really good start.”,

Friday’s Day of Service was attended by School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. William R. Hite, who was joined by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment CEO Scott O’Neil on-stage during the pep rally.

Together, Hite and O’Neil shared a live video message with the Gompers community as they prepare to #RingTheBellPHL on Monday, Aug. 27 when the students come back to school for the new year. Backpacks, donated by Tools for Schools, were also provided to the students to receive on their first day back. Tools for Schools is a local organization focusing on providing students the tools they need to succeed.

Also attending the Day of Service, presented by Honda, was Sam Dolente, Zone Sales Manager at American Honda Motors and Otis Hackney, Chief Education Officer of the Philadelphia Mayor’s Office of Education.

Sixers ENT, including mascot Franklin, members of the Sixers Dancers and Sixers Dunk Squad, presented by Dunkin’ Donuts, turned out in full force to volunteer their time at Gompers on Friday.

The Day of Service, presented by Honda, is part of the 76ers employee volunteer program, Project 76, which encourages all staff members to commit at least 76 hours of service per year. In 2017-18, 76ers employees collectively volunteered 10,184 hours of service into our local communities.