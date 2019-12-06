We’re excited to announce that 76ers Holiday Hoops Camps is back by popular demand. Keep your kids active this winter break with three days of basketball skills and drills, December 26th, 27th and 30th. Full and half day options are available for boys & girls, ages 5-14, at locations throughout PA, NJ & DE. All campers will receive an official 76ers long sleeve t-shirt, a ticket to the 76ers Camps Carnival and a ticket to a 2019-2020 Blue Coats game in Wilmington, Delaware.

Supervised by experienced basketball coaches from the 76ers Camps coaching staff, each camp is designed to build a strong foundation for the game. Campers learn skill development in shooting, ball handling, passing and movement in a fun and positive learning environment.

Holiday Hoops Camps run Thursday, Friday & Monday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Younger fans, ages 5-6 years of age, are invited to join us for a half day of Holiday Hoops. The camps are held at many of the same locations from 9:00 am to 11:45 am.

Still looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? For a limited time, you can surprise your camper with a personalized gift certificate. * Spaces are limited. Enroll today at https://www.76erscamps.com/basketball-camps/holiday-hoops/

*Gift certificates must be requested on your online registration form. Once completed, your certificate will be mailed within 5 business days. In order to receive a gift certificate, your enrollment and request must be received by December 16th, 2019.