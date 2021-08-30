Grant Riller | Quick Facts

The 76ers signed Grant Riller to a two-way contract on Monday.

The 6-2 Riller spent his rookie NBA season in 2020-21 on a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets. Known as a strong driver and finisher, Riller possesses a knack for scoring the ball.

Learn more about the newest 76er…

An Orlando native, Riller attended Ocoee High School in Ocoee, FL.

Riller’s No. 11 was the first jersey number ever retired at Ocoee.

A turning point in Riller’s prep career took place in Philadelphia, where he impressed college coaches at an AAU All-Star tournament in the summer of 2014.

Riller enjoyed a four-year playing career at College of Charleston from 2016-20, averaging 18.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 132 career contests (123 starts).

After redshirting the 2015-16 season due to injury, Riller earned 2017 Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) All-Rookie Team honors.

Riller averaged 21.9 points per game during both his junior and senior seasons.

Riller was a three-time All-CAA First Team selection and finished his career third all-time in career scoring with 2,474 points.

With 43 points against Hofstra on Feb. 14, 2019, Riller became College of Charleston’s NCAA Division I era single-game scoring record holder. His 20-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist performance on Jan. 16, 2020 was the first triple-double in program history.

The Charlotte Hornets selected Riller with the No. 56 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Riller appeared in seven NBA games for the Hornets last season.

During last year’s abbreviated 15-game G League season in Orlando, Riller appeared and started in 11 games with the Greensboro Swarm. He averaged 13.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.7 minutes per game.

A .462 mark from 3-point range highlighted Riller’s play in the G League. It was the second-highest percentage in the league.

Riller will wear No. 5 for the 76ers.

