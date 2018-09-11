76ers GC Head Coach Jeff Terrell Agrees to Contract Extension



TERRELL LED 76ERS GAMING CLUB TO SECOND-BEST LEAGUE RECORD IN INAUGURAL SEASON AND FIRST-PLACE FINISH IN ‘THE TIPOFF’ TOURNAMENT

PHILADELPHIA – SEPT. 11, 2018 – 76ers Gaming Club (GC) General Manager Michael Lai announced today that the team and Head Coach Jeff Terrell have agreed to a multi-year contract extension. Terrell, who served as the team’s head coach for the inaugural NBA 2K League season, will be under contract with 76ers GC through the 2021 season. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“I am excited to retain Jeff as our coach of the future,” Lai said. “Jeff’s dedication, open-mindedness and compassion have built a lasting culture of winning at 76ers GC without losing perspective on the importance of life outside of the game. I look forward to seeing the results of his work as we strive towards our ultimate goal of a NBA 2K League Championship.”

Under Terrell’s leadership, 76ers GC finished its inaugural season with a 10-4 record and a second-place finish in the regular season, clinching the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. Terrell and the team began the 2018 campaign on a high note, winning the NBA 2K League's “THE TIPOFF” Tournament and capturing the first of three Steel Banners, which represent the three seasonal tournaments in the NBA 2K League. Throughout the five-day tournament, 76ers GC beat its opponents by an average of 14.2 points per game and boasted a tournament-best point differential at +58, which included a double-digit victory in the championship game.

“I would like to take this time to thank Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment for providing me the opportunity to coach this team during the inaugural season and I’m humbled by the confidence the organization has shown in me by providing a multi-year contract extension,” said Terrell. “My goal is to help establish the 76ers Gaming Club as the premier gaming club of the NBA 2K League and bring home a Championship. I am fortunate to have my family, friends and 76ers GC players and front office by my side in supporting that goal.”

Terrell, a former college point guard at Roane State and Murray State, joined 76ers GC after coaching basketball for the past three years at the youth, high school and AAU levels. He most recently served as an assistant coach at Hennessey High School in Oklahoma. The Hennessey High School Eagles finished last season with a 25-3 record, No. 4 ranking in the state and an appearance in the state tournament.

The Nashville, Tennessee native started playing NBA 2K after a car accident left him unable to exercise for eight months in 2015. Missing the sport of basketball, Terrell transitioned his game to esports as a point guard under the gamer tag “TheWhiteKite23.” On NBA 2K18's Pro-Am scene, the 28-year-old developed into one of the better point guards in NBA 2K.

ABOUT 76ERS GAMING CLUB:

76ers Gaming Club (GC) is one of 17 esports teams competing in the NBA 2K League founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software. Based in the Greater Philadelphia region, 76ers GC draws inspiration from the history of the nation’s revolutionary city, fused with the modern esports fan and player. The team joins Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment’s dynamic portfolio of leading sports and entertainment properties around the world. For more information, go to https://NBA.2K.com/2KLeague/

ABOUT THE NBA 2K LEAGUE: