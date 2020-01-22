76ers Fits from The Gist

Welcome to the first edition of 76ers ‘fits brought to you by The GIST.

We love our 76ers for many reasons — their tenacity, their big dunks, and even their gruesome fingers. But, we also love them for reasons off the court like their charitable giving, their big personalities and their fashion statements.

And that’s what 76ers ‘fits will highlight: our 76ers epic outfits. Fashion is beautifully woven into basketball’s culture, and our guys have some of the best lewks in the league. So, let’s take a look at the best from our guys so far in 2020.

You might know Tobias Harris as our go-to energy guy who can hit a fadeaway jumper like nobody’s business. But did you also know that Tobias slays his outfits just as well as he slays his opponents?

Tobias makes it look effortless. He always has a cool, sleek, almost retro vibe to him, and knows how to play with textures to keep things interesting. Here we have an epic Amiri cardigan paired with a simple grey tweed pant. However, the item that takes this outfit to the next level is his bag. Yes boys, the man bcag/murse/whatever you want to call it is totally in and it’s cool. In an outfit that’s relatively low key the pop of teal color from his Goyard bag is everything.

Oh, and did you notice the book in his hand? One of Harris’ favourite accessories is a good book. Tobias knows that reading is fundamental.

On the court, this big man is known for his tenacious defense, his big-time dunks, and his once in a blue moon threes. Off the court, this Aussie shows us some serious style.

What we love most about this game ‘fit is the pops of color (or pops of orange to be exact). You’ll notice that he’s not scared to play with hues of oranges or patterns either. A Christmas-sweater inspired top, paired with a classic Burberry check bag, and completed with the vivacious geometric shoe? No problem for this guy.

Similar to Tobias, Ben oozes confidence rocking that man-bag like it’s nobody’s business. This is a lewk that we hope the fellas embrace.

While Matisse might be a rookie on the court, he’s certainly not a rookie in the fashion department. We are living for this fresh all grey sweatsuit from Nike. And it’s perfectly paired with a super clean white sock (note how the sock comes up to the pant line) as well as the white Nike Air Force 1’s.

Despite this being more of a casual ‘fit perfect for travel, we appreciate how Matisse stepped his game up a notch by wearing a crisp, large silver watch. Now this is how you do a casual yet swaggy look.

There you have it, our top three 76ers looks of 2020 to date. Some themes to take away? Do not be afraid of the man bag, if you’re ‘fit is more low key, find a way to add a pop or two of color and if you’re doing the monochrome look, commit to it.

Written by: Ellen Hyslop, Co-Founder at The GIST: sports content, experiences and community that are by women and for women.

