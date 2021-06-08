EMVPIID On & Off The Court | 76ers' Embiid Named Finalist for NBA Community Assist Award

76ers All-Star Joel Embiid, an MVP finalist on the court, is a finalist for the 2020-21 NBA Community Assist Award.

The NBA announced Tuesday that Embiid is one of 10 finalists for the league’s season-long Community Assist Award. Earlier this season, Embiid earned the Community Assist Award for March in honor of his commitment to address youth homelessness and housing insecurity in Philadelphia.

The NBA will make a $25,000 donation on the winner’s behalf to an organization of his choosing. When Embiid received the monthly honor this season, the NBA donated $10,000 to Covenant House Pennsylvania, an organization serving homeless youth.

“Covenant House Pennsylvania is doing amazing work,” Embiid said. “I will continue to give back to those in my community who are less fortunate.”

Prior to the 2021 All-Star game, Embiid announced that he would donate $100,000 that month to Youth Services Inc., Project HOME and Sunday Breakfast Mission, three local organizations serving the homeless.

Embiid also partnered with the 76ers and The GIANT Company in December to support five local families with gifts, groceries, clothing, and rent or mortgage relief for a year.

Voting for the season-long Community Assist Award is now open and runs through June 19. Fans can vote HERE or on social media via their own Twitter account by tweeting the hashtag #NBACommunityAssist alongside any of the following: #JoelEmbiid, @JoelEmbiid, or Joel Embiid.