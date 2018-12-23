76ers Culminate Season of Giving at Camden Boys & Girls Club

The Philadelphia 76ers put a bow on this year’s Season of Giving by surprising more than 20 youth at the Boys & Girls Club of Camden with an afternoon full of fun activities on Dec. 21. The entire team and coaching staff, along with their families, had the opportunity to spend time with some of the club’s youth, learning new games and making arts and crafts. Of course, to officially make it a holiday celebration, the players and coaches ended the day by handing out holiday presents to each and every one of the youth participants.

For the 76ers organization, it is never too early to celebrate the Season of Giving. In October, Ben Simmons tipped off the holiday spirit at Philadelphia’s William Cramp Elementary School. In partnership with non-profit Operation Warm, Simmons assisted in donating more than 700 winter coats to the school’s students.

Giving back to local communities is something that touches multiple players across the 76ers team. On Dec. 18, Mike Muscala paid a visit to Camden’s Cathedral Kitchen. Alongside Price Rite, and the Ravitz Family Foundation, more than 400 meals were served to the city’s residents.

The afternoon was extra special for Muscala not only because was he able to help serve meals, but he also had the opportunity to do so alongside his 76ers’ Walk In My Shoes mentee Gianni. Landry Shamet and Shake Milton also got into the holiday spirit as they surprised 18 youth from the Boys & Girls Clubs in Philadelphia and Camden at Holiday Hoopla, presented by StubHub on Dec. 19 at The Center. Prior to Shamet and Milton distributing holiday gifts, the kids were signed to 1-Day contracts from General Manager Elton Brand and played a scrimmage on the 76ers home court.

The generous 76ers fans also helped spread holiday cheer as they participated in numerous in-arena collection drives. Throughout November and December, the 76ers hosted the Canned Food Drive, presented by ShopRite, Family Coat Drive, presented by The Rothenberg Law Firm, and Toy Drive that all benefited those in-need. In total, these three drives resulted in more than 1,600 lbs. of food, 230 coats and 100 toys being collected and donated.

As the Season of Giving winds down, the 76ers continue their commitment to the communities in which our fans live, work and play. The team is currently on-track to volunteer more than 11,000 hours of community service this fiscal year.