76ers Celebrate Autism Inclusion Night

The Philadelphia 76ers have a year-long commitment to serving youth throughout the community by providing inclusive experiences and environments for all, including fans with autism spectrum disorders and other sensory needs. On Mar. 28, ahead of World Autism Day, the 76ers’ dedication to this was highlighted during their annual Autism Inclusion Night.

As part of the night, the 76ers were joined by local community members who live with autism spectrum disorders and are champions for inclusive environments. One of the guests who joined the team for the evening was 10-year-old Daniel Post and his family.

Through the 76ers Walk In My Shoes mentoring program, Daniel has been mentored by 76ers head coach Brett Brown for the better part of two seasons. Since they first met, Daniel and Coach Brown have formed a close-knit relationship through a number of meaningful touchpoints. The relationship was on full display when the two met with one another pregame, just moments before the 76ers took to the floor.

Daniel and Coach Brown recently had time to catchup with one another on Mar. 16 at Coach Brown’s 3rd annual Bounce Out the Stigma Autism Inclusion Basketball Clinic. Hosted by Coach Brown and his staff at the 76ers Training Complex in Camden, NJ, Daniel and more than 75 youth with autism spectrum disorders and other sensory needs had the opportunity to work through a series of stations, develop their overall basketball skills, and most importantly, enjoy a day of fun.

Also joining the 76ers for Autism Inclusion Night on Thursday was Shayne Farmer and Matt Scott from the North Penn High School freshman basketball team. Despite living with an autism spectrum disorder, 15-year-old Shayne has dedicated himself to excelling on the court alongside his teammates through his personal motto: “autism doesn’t mean you can’t; it means you can, but you might have to work a little harder than everyone else.” Prior to tipoff, Shayne was recognized as the 76ers Strong Kid of the Game presented by Rothenberg Law Firm and was surprised by T.J. McConnell with his own personalized 76ers jersey.

While Shayne’s determination to the sport of basketball has assisted with him excelling on the court, so to has his head coach Matt Scott. A teacher and basketball coach for more than 20 years, Matt, along with his players who were all on-hand to celebrate this special night, have helped create an inclusive environment that allows Shayne to just be another member of the team. For his continued efforts, Matt was named the night’s Community Champion, presented by NJM Insurance.

Other community members recognized throughout the night were The AJ Foundation, who received the Game Changer Award, presented by Firstrust Bank. The Foundation’s mission is to implement, and support quality educational services dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with autism spectrum disorders and their families. Tony and Johnny Burke, of Bensalem, presented the official game ball to the night’s officials. After being inspired by his younger brother Tony, Johnny created an annual basketball clinic for individuals with special needs.

In addition to these recognition moments, the 76ers transformed The Center’s Hall of Fame Room, which resides on the Club Level, into a Sensory Room. This area provided fans, who may have needed to step away from the 76ers’ signature in-game experience, a quiet place to visit during the game. Also offered to fans with autism spectrum disorders and other sensory needs were sensory bags, which included noise-cancelling headphones, a fidget toy, arena re-entry pass, and more. These bags are available at each and every 76ers home game at The Center’s Guest Services stations, located outside of Sections 101 and 212. In support of Autism Inclusion Night, each member of the 76ers coaching staff and executive staff sported the signature Autism Speaks blue puzzle piece lapel pin. The 76ers also hosted Dr. Wendy Ross for a Lunch and Learn session for the organization’s staff members, which focused on making gameday experiences more inclusive for all fans. The 76ers’ commitment to serving youth throughout the community by providing meaningful and inclusive experiences and environments for all truly resonates throughout the entire organization.