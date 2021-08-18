76ers Announce Ticketmaster as Official Ticketing Partner

The Philadelphia 76ers announced today a new partnership with Ticketmaster, the global market leader in live event ticketing. The long-term deal designates Ticketmaster as the Official Ticketing Partner of the Philadelphia 76ers and its G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. In conjunction with the new partnership, 76ers fans will now be able to buy, sell, transfer and access tickets all in one place - whether buying direct or from other fans - at Ticketmaster.com, Sixers.com or through the Official 76ers Team Mobile App.

“Ticketmaster has a reputation for being a leader in innovation and providing a best-in-class experience. We are thrilled to partner with a brand that puts fans first and whose products will enhance the ticketing experience for our 76ers fans,” said Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations Chris Heck. “We are looking forward to having our fans back at The Center this season, and we are grateful to Ticketmaster for providing them with a front seat to all the action.”

As part of the exclusive partnership, Ticketmaster will receive prime marketing real estate during 76ers home games, including front pole placement, courtside LED, 360 LED and more. Ticketmaster will also present in-game fan contests, provide seat upgrades and other promotions. In addition to in-arena signage and promotions, Ticketmaster will be fully integrated into 76ers digital and social content across all platforms.

“The 76ers organization has long been an innovator in delivering elevated experiences to their passionate fanbase,” said Kurt Schwartzkopf, Ticketmaster Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Sports. “We are looking forward to partnering with the 76ers to continue enhancing the fan experience by delivering a seamless ticketing journey so that 76ers fans can keep their focus where it belongs – on the game.”

The Philadelphia 76ers 2021-22 official season schedule will be announced later this week and tickets will soon be available on Ticketmaster.com, Sixers.com and through the Official 76ers Team Mobile App.