Summer Shore Tour Details Announced

AUG. 21 – OCEAN CITY, N.J.

AUG. 22 – CAPE MAY, N.J.

AUG. 23 – WILDWOOD, N.J.

AUG. 24 – AVALON, N.J.

AUG. 25 – STONE HARBOR, N.J.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS PLAYERS, ALUMNI AND ENTERTAINMENT TEAMS TO JOIN FANS FOR SUMMERTIME EVENTS BENEFITTING SIXERS YOUTH FOUNDATION

FANS MAY FIND MORE INFORMATION ON THE STOPS AT SIXERS.COM/SHORETOUR

PHILADELPHIA — JULY 30, 2018 — The Philadelphia 76ers announced today details for the five-stop Sixers Summer Shore Tour, presented by Dunkin' Donuts, from Aug. 21 - 25 in Ocean City, Cape May, Wildwood, Avalon and Stone Harbor, New Jersey. The free five-day tour, which features stops for fans of all ages, continues the team's 19-year tradition of visiting its fans at the Jersey Shore for summertime events. Sixers Summer Shore Tour, presented by Dunkin' Donuts, will feature Philadelphia 76ers players, alumni and the Sixers ENT, comprised of the Sixers Dunk Squad, presented by Dunkin' Donuts, Sixers Dancers, mascot Franklin and the Stixers.

Entry to the Sixers Summer Shore Tour is free. Food, beverages and Sixers Summer Shore Tour-branded merchandise will be available for purchase benefitting Sixers Youth Foundation. A limited number of free autograph vouchers for attending 76ers players and alumni will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis inside the Stone Harbor event.

“The Summer Shore Tour is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Chris Heck, Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations. “It gives us an opportunity to connect with our fans in a really unique setting. There is an incredible buzz surrounding our team and the Jersey Shore is the perfect backdrop for our fans, players and staff members to come together and celebrate as we prepare for the 2018-19 season.”

“Dunkin’ Donuts is proud to return as the presenting sponsor of the Sixers Summer Shore Tour for the second year in a row,” said Jessica Weissman, Field Marketing Manager, Dunkin’ Brands. “Coming off such an exciting season, the Sixers Summer Shore Tour is the perfect way for Dunkin’ Donuts to continue to support our guests and Sixers fans this summer to help them get fueled up and ready for the upcoming season.”

Dunkin’ Donuts will be onsite with the Dunkin’ Donuts Community Cruiser for the Ocean City and Stone Harbor stops where they will offer product samples and swag giveaways inside the event.

LOCATIONS:

Tuesday, August 21

Shore Tour Pep Rally

Time: 12 – 2 p.m.

Location: Ocean City Music Pier - The Music Pier on the Boardwalk (8th/9th Avenue and Boardwalk)

Wednesday, August 22

Shore Tour Happy Hour

Time: 5 – 7 p.m.

Location: Carney’s (411 Beach Avenue, Cape May, New Jersey 08240)

Thursday, August 23

Shore Tour Beach Party

Time: 2 – 4 p.m.

Location: PigDog Beach Bar BQ (located on Morey’s Piers’/Wildwood, New Jersey, 08260)

Friday, August 24

Shore Tour Happy Hour

Time: 6 – 8 p.m.

Location: The Whitebrier (260 20th Street, Avalon, New Jersey 08202)

Saturday, August 25

Shore Tour Celebration

Time: 3 – 6 p.m.

Location: 82nd Street Recreation Center, Stone Harbor, New Jersey, 08247

*The tour will take place rain or shine.

76ers players and alumni scheduled to attend will be announced via Sixers.com closer to the dates.

