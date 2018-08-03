76ers and Virtua to Tip Off Fourth-Annual Camden Basketball Clinic

MORE THAN 900 CAMDEN-AREA YOUTH TO ATTEND THREE-DAY BASKETBALL AND WELLNESS CLINIC RUN BY MORE THAN 150 76ERS AND VIRTUA EMPLOYEES

MONDAY’S TIP-OFF PEP RALLY TO FEATURE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS PRESIDENT OF BUSINESS OPERATIONS CHRIS HECK, VIRTUA PRESIDENT AND CEO DENNIS PULLIN AND CITY OF CAMDEN MAYOR FRANCISCO “FRANK” MORAN

WHO:

More than 300 Camden-area youth ages 10-14

Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations Chris Heck

Virtua President and CEO Dennis Pullin

Camden Mayor Francisco “Frank” Moran

Camden County Police Chief Scott Thomson

More than 150 Philadelphia 76ers and Virtua employee volunteers

Sixers ENT: Sixers Dunk Squad, presented by Dunkin’ Donuts, Sixers Dancers and mascot Franklin

WHEN:

Monday, Aug. 6 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

10:00 a.m.: Sixers ENT performance

10:05 a.m.: Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations Chris Heck addresses youth

10:08 a.m.: Virtua President and CEO Dennis Pullin addresses youth

10:11 a.m.: City of Camden Mayor Francisco “Frank” Moran

10:15 a.m.: Virtua Physical Therapist Sebastian Balestriere

10:20 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Basketball and wellness clinic

2:30 – 3 p.m.: Distribution of shoes to 300 Camden-area youth

WHERE:

The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center

1865 Harrison Avenue, Camden, New Jersey 08105

DETAILS:

The Philadelphia 76ers and Virtua, the leading healthcare provider in South Jersey, will tip off the fourth annual Camden Youth Basketball Clinic, presented by Virtua, on Monday at 10 a.m. at The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center. Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations Chris Heck, Virtua President and CEO Dennis Pullin and City of Camden Mayor Francisco “Frank” Moran will address more than 300 Camden-area youth before they get started in a basketball and wellness clinic.

More than 900 Camden-area youth from more than 30 different youth organizations will attend the three-day clinic with the goal of improving basketball skills and wellness for children throughout the city of Camden and surrounding South Jersey region.

All children in attendance will receive a new pair of Nike sneakers, a reversible jersey, Virtua drawstring bags and Virtua first-aid kits.

Virtua, the Official New Jersey Community Health Partner of the Philadelphia 76ers, and the team provided basketball and educational programs to more than 1,000 youth in the greater Philadelphia region in the past year. Most recently, more than 150 76ers and Virtua employees beautified and restored U.S. Wiggins Family School this past June.

CONTACT:

Zack Neiner, Philadelphia 76ers Communications Coordinator

ZackNeiner@76ers.com, 484.889.7174

Daniel Moise, Virtua Media Relations

DMoise@virtua.org, 610.781.7765

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals and making 48 playoff appearances over 69 seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.

ABOUT VIRTUA:

As one of New Jersey’s largest, non-profit health systems, Virtua provides comprehensive health care services to achieve its mission to help people be well, get well and stay well. Virtua provides services through Virtua Medical Group with 500 physicians and other clinicians, and at its urgent care centers, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, health and wellness centers, fitness centers, home health services, long-term care and rehabilitation centers, and paramedic program. A leader in maternal and child health services, Virtua delivers nearly 8,000 babies a year. It provides health services to 1,500 businesses, and participates in Virtua Physician Partners, a clinically integrated network of 1,000 physicians and other clinicians. Virtua is affiliated with Penn Medicine for cancer and neuroscience and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) for pediatrics. It employs over 9,000 and has been honored as the #1 Best Place to Work in the Delaware Valley many times since 2007. It is the recipient of a 4-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for quality of care, and its hospitals earned straight A’s in patient safety by The Leapfrog Group. U.S. News and World Report ranked Virtua’s Mount Holly and Voorhees hospitals as High Performing Hospitals and Voorhees as a Best Regional Hospital. Virtua is also the recipient of the Consumer Choice Award from the National Research Corporation. For more information, visit www.virtua.org or www.virtuabroadcastnetwork.org.