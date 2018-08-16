76ers and Honda to Hold 'Project 76 Day of Service'

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS AND HONDA TO CLEAN, PAINT AND BEAUTIFY WEST PHILADELPHIA SCHOOL ON FRIDAY AT ‘PROJECT 76 DAY OF SERVICE,’ PRESENTED BY HONDA

MORE THAN 150 76ERS AND HONDA EMPLOYEES TO DISTRIBUTE MORE 350 CLASSROOM KITS TO LOCAL SCHOOL

WHO:

More than 150 Philadelphia 76ers and Honda employees

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment CEO Scott O’Neil

Sam Dolente, Zone Sales Manager at American Honda Moto

School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. William R. Hite

Philadelphia Councilman Curtis Jones Jr.

Samuel Gompers School Principal Phillip DeLuca

Chief Education Officer of the Mayor’s Office of Education Otis Hackney

Sixers ENT, featuring Dunk Squad, presented by Dunkin’ Donuts, and mascot Franklin

WHAT: More than 150 Philadelphia 76ers and Honda employees volunteer to clean and beautify Samuel Gompers School in West Philadelphia for “Project 76 Day of Service,” presented by Honda.

WHEN:

Friday, Aug. 17 from 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

9:30 a.m.: Volunteers paint hallways and basketball courts, install basketball nets, beautify school exterior, create 76ers-branded teacher kits for students and teachers and more.

12:35 p.m.: Pep rally led by Sixers Dunk Squad, presented by Dunkin’ Donuts, and mascot Franklin

12:40 p.m.: Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment CEO Scott O’Neil addresses volunteers

12:45 p.m.: School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. William R. Hite addresses volunteers

12:55 p.m.: Sam Dolente, Zone Sales Manager at American Honda Moto addresses volunteers

12:58 p.m.: Principal Phillip DeLuca addresses volunteers

1 p.m.: Group Photo

WHERE:

Samuel Gompers School

5701 Wynnefield Ave.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19131

DETAILS:

More than 150 Philadelphia 76ers and Honda employees, including Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment CEO Scott O’Neil, Sam Dolente, Zone Sales Manager at American Honda Moto and Sixers ENT, will clean and beautify Samuel Gompers School in West Philadelphia. 76ers and Honda employees will restore the school by painting the hallways and basketball court, installing basketball nets, decorating the exterior of the school, creating 76ers-branded kits for students and teachers and more. Each student will receive a 76ers notebook and co-branded 76ers and Honda folder for the start of the school year.

The effort is part of the Philadelphia 76ers “Project 76” employee volunteer initiative, through which all 76ers employees are encouraged to pledge at least 76 hours of community service annually to support communities where 76ers fans live, work and play. The result of the organization’s efforts equates to more than 10,000 volunteer hours annually.

Media interested in attending may RSVP by emailing Philadelphia 76ers Communications Coordinator Zack Neiner at ZackNeiner@76ers.com.

ABOUT PHILADELPHIA 76ERS:

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals and making 48 playoff appearances over 69 seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.

ABOUT HONDA:

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V and Pilot sport/utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2017, more than 90 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.