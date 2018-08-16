76ers and Buccini/Pollin Group Break Ground on 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington

140,000-SQUARE-FOOT FACILITY TO FEATURE 2,500-SEAT ARENA TO BE HOME TO 76ERS’ G LEAGUE AFFILIATE, THE DELAWARE BLUE COATS

76ERS FIELDHOUSE TO BENEFIT THOUSANDS OF UNDERSERVED YOUTH EACH YEAR THROUGH PROGRAMS LEVERAGING THE POWERFUL PLATFORM OF SPORTS

WILMINGTON, DEL. — AUG. 8, 2018 — The Philadelphia 76ers along with The Buccini/Pollin Group (BPG) and the city of Wilmington, broke ground today on the 76ers Fieldhouse, a state-of-the-art, 140,000-square-foot, multi-purpose sports complex and youth training center in Wilmington, Delaware. The 76ers Fieldhouse, featuring a 2,500-seat arena, will be home to the 76ers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, beginning with the 2018-19 season.

Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations Chris Heck, Delaware Governor John Carney, Wilmington Mayor Michael Purzycki, NBA G League President Malcolm Turner, The Buccini/Pollin Group Co-Founder Rob Buccini, Delaware Blue Coats General Manager Elton Brand and Delaware Blue Coats President Larry Meli attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

Media may click HERE to download renderings of the 76ers Fieldhouse as well as photos from the groundbreaking ceremony and community events with 76ers guards Landry Shamet and Shake Milton and HERE for b-roll.



The 76ers Fieldhouse, designed by Rossetti, will host approximately 2,500 fans at each of the Blue Coats’ 24 regular-season home games. 2018-19 Delaware Blue Coats Founding Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now, starting at $199 per seat for the whole season. Fans can Join the Revolution at SIXERS.COM/BLUECOATS or by calling (302) 504-7587 or emailing BlueCoatsTickets@76ers.com

The 76ers Fieldhouse establishes a first-class destination for youth basketball, soccer, volleyball, and other sport competitions and athletic training sessions in Delaware each year. The privately-funded facility will feature programming designed to benefit thousands of underserved youth annually by leveraging the powerful platform of sports. These programs will be centered around physical fitness, nutrition and wellness, in addition to basketball skills training and development.

BPG, whose assets have a value in excess of $4 billion, including 40 hotels, six million square feet of office and retail space, 10 major residential communities, and multiple entertainment venues, including Talen Energy Stadium, home of the Philadelphia Union, will lead the development and construction of the new facility. Meanwhile, the 76ers will leverage its sales and sponsorship expertise to secure unique partnerships for 76ers Fieldhouse, including naming rights partners.

Wilmington Mayor Michael Purzycki:

“On behalf of the people of Wilmington, I want to express a sense of gratitude; a gratitude to the 76ers, a gratitude to the Blue Coats, a gratitude to my governor, who’s really been an extraordinary champion of the city. When others doubt, John Carney never did. Gratitude to the members of the General Assembly, I really appreciate everything that you all do for us, and the members of council who have had our back. It’s an extraordinary day, just looking at the structure and imagining what it might be.”

Chris Heck, Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations:

“Today was a truly special day for the NBA G League, Philadelphia 76ers, Delaware Blue Coats, city of Wilmington and great state of Delaware. At Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, it is our mission to use the platform of sports to do good in our communities and create opportunities for young people to experience the positive benefits that sports can provide.

“Today, we establish the 76ers Fieldhouse as a premier destination for great basketball development, while also providing valuable resources to this area’s youth. As a resident of Delaware, it’s incredible to see the growth of a community when civic leaders commit to positive change. We are so excited to follow their lead and truly engage in a meaningful and impactful way.”

Elton Brand, Delaware Blue Coats General Manager:

“As a former professional player, playing for the 76ers, I know what having a Fieldhouse, such as this, means to the development of players. But also growing up as a kid in a single-parent home with not many options, I understand what this means to the community to have a place where kids can go and feel safe and have opportunities. To have mentors that can coach you, that can talk to you, that you can lean on, because it helped change the trajectory of my life. A building just like this growing up.”

Rob Buccini, The Buccini/Pollin Group:

“The Fieldhouse will be a catalyst for opportunity within the City of Wilmington, providing thousands of underserved youth with new sports programming. The programs offered within this state-of-the-art facility will make a life-long impact on each child that steps foot through the doors.”

Malcolm Turner, NBA G League President:

“I was so pleased to be a part of today’s momentous groundbreaking of the 76ers Fieldhouse, which will be both a premiere facility for NBA G League athletes to play and a destination for the community’s youth. I’m looking very forward to watching construction progress and taking in a game when the Fieldhouse opens.”