NBA, Philadelphia 76ers Announce 2021-22 Regular-Season Schedule

PHILADELPHIA – AUG. 20, 2021 – The Philadelphia 76ers announced today the team’s 2021-22 regular-season schedule, as well as its four-game preseason slate. The 76ers kick off their regular season on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

That contest will be followed by Philadelphia’s home opener against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. This will be the first of 16 nationally-televised games across ABC, ESPN and TNT. Philadelphia will also be featured 11 times on NBA TV.

Philadelphia and its Atlantic-Division foe Brooklyn will face each other three more times in 2021-22, including twice in the month of December. First, the 76ers and Nets will face off at Barclays Center on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET before meeting at the same location on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. ET; both of these games will air on NBA TV. The season finale between the two teams will be played on Thursday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET at The Center and is scheduled to air on TNT.

The 76ers will take on the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks three times in 2021-22, with two meetings coming prior to the All-Star break: Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET at The Center and Thursday, Feb. 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum; both of these games will air on TNT. The third and final meeting between Philadelphia and Milwaukee will come on Tuesday, March 29 at The Center with tip-off set for 7 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia will take on the Washington Wizards, whom it defeated in the first-round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs last season, 4-1, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The game is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The 76ers have won their last four games when playing on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with the team’s last such appearance coming during the 2019-20 season.

The Atlanta Hawks, which reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season, are scheduled for three meetings with the 76ers this season. The first coming at The Center on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV. The second contest with the Hawks will be aired on ESPN on Friday, Dec. 3 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. ET, while the final matchup comes less than three weeks later on Thursday, Dec. 23 at The Center with a 7 p.m. ET tip.

Other notable parts of the schedule include:

A season-long six-game road stretch kicks off with a meeting with the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, Nov. 13 (7 p.m. ET). The trip also features games against Utah (Tuesday, Nov. 16, 10 p.m. ET, TNT), Denver (Thursday, Nov. 18, 9 p.m. ET, NBA TV), Portland (Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 p.m. ET), Sacramento (Monday, Nov. 22, 10 p.m. ET, NBA TV) and Golden State (Wednesday, Nov. 24, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN).

The first of four games against the rival Boston Celtics comes on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at TD Garden (7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV). The teams will meet once more that month, also at TD Garden, on Monday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV, before playing a pair of games at The Center (Friday, Jan. 14 on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT).

A two-game road series against the Charlotte Hornets comes on Monday, Dec. 6 and Wednesday, Dec. 8 with both games set for 7 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia will host the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, Dec. 11 on ABC (8:30 p.m. ET).

The Miami Heat makes its first trip to The Center on Wednesday, Dec. 15 for a 7 p.m. ET tip. The two squads will face off a total of four times in 2021-22 (Saturday, Jan. 15 at Miami at 8 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 5 at Miami at 8 p.m. ET and Monday, March 21 at The Center at 7 p.m. ET).

On Thursday, Jan. 27 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT), The Center will play host to the L.A. Lakers.

Last season’s Western Conference champion, the Phoenix Suns, make their lone visit to The Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8 (7 p.m. ET).

The Dallas Mavericks will travel to Philadelphia for a Friday, March 18 (7 p.m. ET) matchup.

The 76ers will have 17 weekend games (seven Fridays, seven Saturdays, three Sundays) at The Center.

Philadelphia’s final regular-season game is scheduled for Sunday, April 10 at The Center against the Detroit Pistons.

GAME BREAKDOWN BY MONTH:

OCTOBER: 6 games (3 home, 3 road)

NOVEMBER: 15 games (7 home, 8 road)

DECEMBER: 15 games (5 home, 10 road)

JANUARY: 14 games (9 home, 5 road)

FEBRUARY: 10 games (5 home, 5 road)

MARCH: 16 games (9 home, 7 road)

APRIL: 6 games (3 home, 3 road)

This season’s exhibition schedule includes two road games along with two contests at The Center.

Philadelphia will kick off the preseason slate on Monday, Oct. 4 on the road against the Toronto Raptors. That will be followed by consecutive games at The Center, first against Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 7, and then against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Oct. 11. The four-game preseason schedule will wrap up with a tilt in Detroit against the Pistons. on Friday, Oct. 15. Each of the team’s four preseason games is set to be played at 7 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports Philadelphia and 97.5 The Fanatic will serve as the 76ers broadcast partners for the 2021-22 season.

The 76ers anticipate sellouts of all 41 games during the upcoming 2021-22 campaign. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster, the Official Ticketing Partner of the Philadelphia 76ers, on Ticketmaster.com, Sixers.com and through the Official 76ers Mobile App.