76ers Play Latter Half of Back-to-Back in Cleveland

The 76ers (47-30) are back in action Sunday, meeting the Cleveland Cavaliers (43-35) for the fourth and final time this season.

The Sixers notched a dominant 144-114 victory over the Charlotte Hornets Saturday to open their penultimate back-to-back of the season, fueled by impressive performances across the roster.

Joel Embiid led the way, recording a 29-point, 14-rebound double-double, plus six assists. The big man shot 12-for-16 from the field in the win.

Tobias Harris added 23 points, five rebounds, four assists, and a steal, shooting 8-for-13 from the floor and 5-for-9 from long range. Harris’ five threes Saturday marked a new season-high.

Tyrese Maxey totalled 19 points, two rebounds, four assists, and two steals, while James Harden notched a 12-point, 13-assist double-double, plus eight rebounds and a steal.

Maxey discussed learning from the former MVP postgame:

“[Playing with James] has been amazing. He’s been on me, a lot, because he wants me to be aggressive. He wants me to play better offensively, defensively - he wants me to be better. And I just appreciate it.”

Rounding out the starting five’s set of double-digit performances was Matisse Thybulle, finishing with 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting and 2-for-4 shooting from deep, plus three rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

Shake Milton and Georges Niang each scored a bench-best 10 points.

The Sixers have won each of their first three meetings with the Cavaliers this season - all played in the second half of the season - and will seek a regular season series sweep Sunday.

As of Saturday evening, the Sixers occupy the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, 0.5 games behind the No. 3 Celtics (48-30). The Cavaliers hold the No. 7 seed, 2.5 games behind the No. 6 Raptors.

Also as of Saturday evening, Embiid is third in the NBA in scoring (30.0 ppg), while Harden is second in the league in assists (10.1 apg). Thybulle is fourth in the NBA in steals (1.8 spg). The Sixers continue to lead the league in free throw percentage (82.0%).

Saturday’s matchup tips at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Cavaliers are 4-6 in their last 10 games, most recently beating the Knicks, 119-101, in New York City Saturday.

Darius Garland led the way in the win, notching a 24-point, 13-assist double-double. Caris LeVert added 19 points, six rebounds, six assists, and two steals in the win.

Garland leads the Cavaliers in scoring this season, averaging 21.5 points per game. Over the course of his last 10 games, Garland has averaged 23.8 points and 10.8 assists per game.

