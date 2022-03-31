76ers Fall to Pistons in Detroit | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Joel Embiid Posts 37 and 15 for Sixers; Pistons No. 1 Pick Cade Cunningham Scores 27 Points in Victory
by Matt Murphy
Posted: Mar 31, 2022

Snapshot:

The 76ers (46-30) fell to the Detroit Pistons (21-56), 102-94, on the road on Thursday night.

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid led all players with 37 points and 15 rebounds. Top-pick Cade Cunningham finished with 27 points, six assists, and four steals in 35 minutes for the home Pistons.

The Sixers shot 31-for-69 (.449) from the floor, 7-for-26 (.269) from beyond the arc, and 25-for-28 (.893) from the foul line. The Pistons were 41-for-82 (.500) overall, 10-for-35 (.286) from 3-point range, and 10-for-15 (.667) from the free-throw line.

Detroit posted a 39-8 advantage in bench scoring for the game.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

  • During his 41st double-double effort of the season, Embiid scored 15 of his 37 points in the third quarter. All told, he shot 11-for-19 from the field, 1-for-2 from 3, and 14-for-16 from the free-throw line.

James Harden

  • Across a game-high 38 minutes of action, Harden tallied 18 points, nine rebounds, a game-high seven assists, two steals, and one blocked shot.

Tobias Harris

  • Harris recorded 14 points, five rebounds, three assists, and a game-high three blocks in 36 minutes of play.

Tyrese Maxey

  • Maxey added 13 points, two rebounds, and two assists in 34 minutes of play.

Up Next:

The Sixers open up a back-to-back Saturday at home against the Charlotte Hornets at 12:30 p.m. On Sunday, Philadelphia visits Cleveland at 6 p.m.

