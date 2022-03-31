76ers Visit Pistons in Detroit

The 76ers (46-29) are back on the road for a single-game trip, visiting the Detroit Pistons (20-56).

The Sixers will seek their third victory over the Pistons this season, and will look to bounce back after narrowly falling to the Milwaukee Bucks (47-28), 118-116, Tuesday at home.

James Harden totalled 32 points (his new highest scoring figure as a 76er), five rebounds, and nine assists Tuesday, while Joel Embiid recorded a 29-point, 14-rebound double-double.

Both of the Sixers’ first two wins over the Pistons came early in the season, as the Sixers took a 110-102 victory on Oct. 28 in South Philadelphia, and a 109-98 victory on Nov. 4 in Detroit.

Embiid led the way for the Sixers in the first victory, notching a 30-point, 18-rebound double-double. Tobias Harris added 17 points, six rebounds, and two blocks.

In the second victory, Tyrese Maxey tallied 20 points, four rebounds, five assists, and two steals. He shot 8-for-12 from the field and 2-for-4 from deep. Embiid added 19 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and a steal, while Shake Milton added 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

The fourth and final meeting between the Sixers and Pistons will be the Sixers’ final regular season game of the season, played on April 10.

As of Thursday morning, the Sixers occupy the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, 1.0 games behind the No. 2 Bucks, and 2.0 games behind the No. 1 Heat (49-28).

Also as of Thursday morning, Embiid is tied for second in the NBA in scoring, averaging 29.9 points per game. Harden is second in the league in assists (10.1 apg).

Thursday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Pistons (20-56) have dropped their last three outings, most recently falling to the Nets in Brooklyn, 130-123.

Cade Cunningham led the way for the Pistons in that loss on Tuesday, finishing with 34 points, six assists, and two steals. Cunningham shot 13-for-24 from the field and 5-for-11 from long range.

Hamidou Diallo (left finger avulsion fracture), Jerami Grant (left calf strain), and Chris Smith (left knee surgery) are out Thursday. Cory Joseph (right lumbar spine strain) is questionable.

​​Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

