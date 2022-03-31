76ers Host Hornets for Saturday Matinee

The 76ers (46-30) will host the Charlotte Hornets (40-37) for a Saturday matinee at home, as the Sixers look to snap a three-game skid.

Saturday’s matchup marks the fourth and final regular season meeting between the two teams, with the Sixers leading the Hornets, 2-1, in the regular season series.

The Sixers won two in a row in Charlotte on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8, led in both games by dominant performances from Joel Embiid.

In the first win, a 127-124 overtime thriller, Embiid notched a 43-point, 15-rebound double-double, plus seven assists and a steal. Embiid shot 15-for-20 from the field and 12-for 14 from the line.

Tobias Harris added a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double, along with four assists, a steal, and two blocks. Shake Milton totalled 16 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

In the second victory, Embiid led the way once again, tallying 32 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and a steal. He shot 8-for-17 from the field and 15-for-19 from the charity stripe.

Harris added 18 points on 7-for-13 shooting, plus six assists.

The Hornets won the third meeting between the clubs, 109-98, on Jan. 12.

As of Friday evening, the Sixers hold the No. 4 seed in the East, 0.5 games behind the No. 3 Celtics (47-30), 2.0 games behind the No. 2 Bucks (48-28), and 2.5 games back from the No. 1 Heat (49-28).

Embiid is third in the NBA in scoring (30.0 ppg), while James Harden is second in the league in assists (10.0 apg). Matisse Thybulle is fifth in the NBA in steals (1.7 spg), and the Sixers lead the NBA in free throw percentage (82.0%).

Saturday’s matchup tips at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Hornets have won eight of their last 10 games, most recently beating the Knicks, 125-114, Wednesday in New York.

Miles Bridges led the way for Charlotte in the win, finishing with 31 points, six rebounds, and three assists. He shot 11-for-15 from the field, 4-for-4 from deep, and 5-for-6 from the free throw line.

LaMelo Ball notched a 20-point, 15-assist double-double in the victory, plus five rebounds and three steals.

As of Friday evening, the Hornets hold the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference, tied record-wise with the No. 8 Nets and the No. 10 Hawks.

Gordon Hayward (left ankle sprain) is probable for Saturday’s matchup.

​​Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

