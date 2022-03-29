Sixers Fall to Bucks By Two | Game Recap At The Buzzer
Snapshot:
The 76ers (46-29) fell to the Milwaukee Bucks (47-28), 118-116, at home on Tuesday night.
James Harden registered his Sixers season high with a team-leading 32 points in the game.
Philadelphia finished with shooting totals of 43-for-89 (.483) from the floor, 16-for-41 (.390) from 3-point range, and 14-for-18 (.778) from the free-throw line. The Bucks shot 44-for-88 (.500) overall, 14-for-38 (.368) from long distance, and 16-for-23 (.696) from the foul line.
Five Bucks scored in double figures, with two players notching a double-double: Giannis Antetokounmpo (game-high 40 points, 14 rebounds) and Jrue Holiday (18 points, game-high 10 assists).
Khris Middleton had 22 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists for Milwaukee. Teammate Brook Lopez put up a season-high 17 points.
Key Contributors:
James Harden
-
Harden (32 points) shot 9-for-17 from the field, 4-for-10 from 3, and 10-for-12 from the line. He also tallied five rebounds, a team-high nine assists, and one blocked shot in his 37 minutes of play.
Joel Embiid
-
In 39 minutes of action, Embiid finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, and one steal.
Tobias Harris
-
For his ninth double-double of the season, Harris posted 22 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and three steals in 36 minutes.
Georges Niang/Danny Green
-
Both players made three 3-pointers to finish with nine points.
@Sixers Social:
had to show you again from our angle. pic.twitter.com/6eRezyTSR2
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 30, 2022
Up Next:
The Sixers visit the Detroit Pistons on Thursday at 7 p.m. before a back-to-back over the weekend: Saturday at home vs. Charlotte at 12:30 p.m. and Sunday at Cleveland at 6 p.m.