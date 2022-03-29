Sixers Fall to Bucks By Two | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (46-29) fell to the Milwaukee Bucks (47-28), 118-116, at home on Tuesday night.

James Harden registered his Sixers season high with a team-leading 32 points in the game.

Philadelphia finished with shooting totals of 43-for-89 (.483) from the floor, 16-for-41 (.390) from 3-point range, and 14-for-18 (.778) from the free-throw line. The Bucks shot 44-for-88 (.500) overall, 14-for-38 (.368) from long distance, and 16-for-23 (.696) from the foul line.

Five Bucks scored in double figures, with two players notching a double-double: Giannis Antetokounmpo (game-high 40 points, 14 rebounds) and Jrue Holiday (18 points, game-high 10 assists).

Khris Middleton had 22 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists for Milwaukee. Teammate Brook Lopez put up a season-high 17 points.

Key Contributors:

James Harden

Harden (32 points) shot 9-for-17 from the field, 4-for-10 from 3, and 10-for-12 from the line. He also tallied five rebounds, a team-high nine assists, and one blocked shot in his 37 minutes of play.

Joel Embiid

In 39 minutes of action, Embiid finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, and one steal.

Tobias Harris

For his ninth double-double of the season, Harris posted 22 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and three steals in 36 minutes.

Georges Niang/Danny Green

Both players made three 3-pointers to finish with nine points.

@Sixers Social:

Up Next:

The Sixers visit the Detroit Pistons on Thursday at 7 p.m. before a back-to-back over the weekend: Saturday at home vs. Charlotte at 12:30 p.m. and Sunday at Cleveland at 6 p.m.