76ers Return Home Hosting Milwaukee

The 76ers (46-28) are back home at The Center, hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (46-28), marking the third and final regular season meeting between the teams.

The Sixers went 2-1 on their West Coast road trip, beating the Lakers and Clippers in Los Angeles before falling to the Suns Sunday in Phoenix.

Joel Embiid was the Sixers’ leading scorer in Sunday’s outing, notching a 37-point, 15-rebound double-double.

James Harden led the way in scoring in the team’s Friday win over the Clippers, recording a 29-point, 15-rebound double-double. Embiid added 27 points and 10 rebounds in that win.

The regular season series between the Sixers and Bucks is tied, 1-1, with the Sixers winning the most recent meeting between the teams, 123-120, on Feb. 17 in Milwaukee.

Embiid led the way in that victory, scoring a game-high 42 points, plus 14 rebounds, five assists, and a steal. Embiid shot 14-for-21 from the field, 3-for-4 from deep, and 11-for-14 from the foul line.

Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey scored 19 points apiece in the matchup, and Georges Niang - who had the starting nod - scored 18 points on 6-for-12 shooting and 5-for-10 shooting from long range.

Tuesday’s matchup features two of the three top scorers in the NBA, with Embiid averaging 29.9 points per game (2nd in NBA) while Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 29.7 points per game (3rd in NBA).

Harden is second in the NBA in assists per game (10.1 apg).

As of Monday evening, the Bucks hold the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Sixers (holding the same record), hold the No. 2 seed. Each team is 1.0 game behind the No. 1 Heat (48-28).

Tuesday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Bucks have won four of their last six games, but fell to the Grizzlies, 127-102, in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Antetokounmpo led the way for Milwaukee in scoring (30 pts) and rebounding (11 reb) Saturday. The former MVP also recorded four assists and four blocks. Khris Middleton scored 16 points, plus five rebounds and a team-high five assists.

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring (29.7 ppg), rebounding (11.6 rpg) and blocks (1.4 bpg) this season.

Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) is probable for Tuesday’s matchup, while DeAndre’ Bembry (right knee surgery) is out.

​​Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

