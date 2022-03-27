Embiid Posts Game-High 37 Points, 76ers Fall to Suns | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (46-28) fell to the Phoenix Suns (61-14), 114-104, on the road on Sunday evening in the last of three games away from home.

Philadelphia held a 15-point edge in the second quarter and went into halftime with a 64-60 lead. Joel Embiid’s 37 points for the Sixers were a game high, while Devin Booker delivered 35 points for the home team.

The Suns registered final shooting totals of 45-for-87 (.517) from the field, 13-for-27 (.481) from 3-point range, and 11-for-17 (.647) from the foul line. The Sixers shot 37-for-89 (.416) from the floor, 10-for-36 (.278) from beyond the arc, and 20-for-26 (.769) from the free-throw line.

Booker scored 22 of his 35 points for the Suns in the first quarter. Phoenix’s Chris Paul (19 points, game-high 14 assists) and Deandre Ayton (14 points, 12 rebounds) both gave double-double efforts.

To complete a double-double with his 37 points, Embiid grabbed 15 rebounds, including a season-high seven offensive boards. He added three assists, three steals, and two blocked shots in 38 minutes.

Maxey scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half, including 10 in the third quarter.

In 38 minutes of play, Harris scored 17 points on 8-for-14 shooting and pulled down eight rebounds. Fifteen of his points came in the first half.

The Suns limited Harden to a pair of field goals (both 3-pointers), but he went 8-for-8 at the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, plus seven rebounds, and a team-high nine assists in 39 minutes.

The 76ers return to Philadelphia to host the Milwaukee Bucks (46-28) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

