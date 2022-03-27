76ers Close Road Trip at Phoenix

The 76ers (46-27) will look to cap a perfect road trip Sunday in Phoenix, visiting the No.1 Suns (60-14).

The Sixers will seek their fourth consecutive victory, after winning their first two games on their West Coast swing, beating both Los Angeles teams at Crypto.com Arena.

The club featured a balanced attack in its 122-97 win over the Clippers Friday, led by dominant performances from both Joel Embiid and James Harden.

Harden scored a team-high 29 points, plus a season-high 15 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and a block. Harden shot 7-for-15 from the field, 4-for-9 from deep, and 11-for-11 from the foul line.

Embiid notched a 27-point, 10-rebound double-double, plus two assists, a steal, and two blocks. He shot 9-for-19 from the field, 2-for-3 from long range, and 7-for-8 from the charity stripe.

Every Sixer starter grabbed at least one steal and made at least one 3-pointer. The team shot 46.7% from the field (43-92 fg), 42.9% from deep (15-35 3fg), and made 87.5% of its foul shots (21-24 FT).

Matisse Thybulle added 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting, plus three steals, Tobias Harris recorded 12 points, two rebounds, two assists, and a steal, and Tyrese Maxey totalled 11 points, five rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.

As of Saturday evening, the Sixers hold the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, leading the No. 2 Miami Heat (47-28).

Also as of Saturday, Embiid is second in the NBA in scoring (29.8 ppg), while Harden is second in the league in assists per game (10.1 apg). Thybulle is fourth in the NBA in steals per game (1.7 spg).

Saturday’s matchup tips at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Suns have won their last seven in a row, and are 9-1 in their last 10 games.

Phoenix’ most recent victory came Thursday at Denver, beating the Nuggets, 140-130. Devin Booker led the way in the win, recording a 49-point, 10-assist double-double, plus four rebounds, three steals, and a block. Mikal Bridges added 22 points, while Chris Paul notched a 17-point, 13-assist double-double.

Booker led the way for Phoenix in their win over the Sixers in February in South Philadelphia, finishing with 35 points, four rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

​​Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Related Links:

Quick Facts | DeAndre Jordan

Quick Facts | James Harden