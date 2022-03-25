Sixers Beat Clippers with 56 Points, 25 Rebounds Between Harden and Embiid | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (46-27) defeated the LA Clippers (36-39), 122-97, on the road on Friday night for their third straight win.

Philadelphia held a 35-19 advantage after the first quarter, and James Harden ended the first half with 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Sixers. Harden (29 points, 15 rebounds) and teammate Joel Embiid (27 points, 10 rebounds) each had a double-double in the victory.

All five Sixers starters scored in double figures and recorded at least one steal. In the end, the team racked up 12 steals and eight blocked shots.

The Sixers shot 43-for-92 (.467) overall, 15-for-35 (.429) from beyond the arc, and 21-for-24 (.875) from the foul line. The Clippers went 34-for-85 (.400) from the floor, 8-for-25 (.320) from 3, and 21-for-25 (.840) from the free-throw line.

The Clippers’ leading scorer was Amir Coffey with 21 points on 9-for-15 shooting.

Key Contributors:

James Harden

Harden’s 15 boards represent a new season high, and he also added seven assists, two steals, and one block to his 29 points (7-15 fg, 4-9 3fg, 11-11 ft) in 34 minutes.

Joel Embiid

In his 27 point, 10 rebound double-double, Embiid added two assists, one steal, and two blocks in 28 minutes. He shot 9-for-19 from the floor, 2-for-3 from 3-point range, and 7-for-8 from the free-throw line.

Matisse Thybulle

Thybulle contributed 13 points (5-6 fg, 1-1 3fg, 2-2 ft) and three steals in 26 minutes.

Tobias Harris

Harris added 12 points (5-10 fg, 2-5 3fg), two rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 25 minutes.

Tyrese Maxey

In 29 minutes of action, Maxey tallied 11 points (4-11 fg, 2-3 3fg, 1-3 ft), five rebounds, one assist, two steals, and two blocks.

Up Next:

The Sixers will visit the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET to close out the road trip. The Milwaukee Bucks come to Philadelphia on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

