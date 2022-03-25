76ers Visit LA Clippers

The 76ers (45-27) will play a second game in Los Angeles Friday, visiting the LA Clippers (36-38).

The Sixers will look to keep rolling, seeking their third consecutive victory. Their most recent win came Wednesday, 126-121, over the Lakers - also at Crypto.com Arena.

Joel Embiid was the Sixers’ leading scorer in the win, recording a 30-point, 10-rebound double-double, plus three assists, three steals, and three blocks.

James Harden added 24 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and a steal, while Tobias Harris totalled 20 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Tyrese Maxey came up clutch in yet another fourth quarter, ultimately finishing with 21 points, five rebounds, seven assists, and a steal. Maxey shot 8-for-14 from the field and 3-for-5 from long range.

Postgame, Maxey shared a piece of wisdom - originally given to him by his father, who sat courtside to watch his son Wednesday:

“The work you put in when no one’s around always comes to light when you play in front of thousands,” Maxey said. “That’s really it.”

Embiid credited Maxey for his continued growth, and bravery in big moments:

“He’s humble, and he’s joy. A hard worker - probably the hardest worker that I’ve ever been around. He’s always happy, with a smile on his face.”

The Sixers fell to the Clippers by one, 102-101, Jan. 21 in South Philadelphia in the first meeting between the two teams. Joel Embiid led the way for the Sixers, notching a 40-point, 13-rebound double-double.

As of Thursday evening, Embiid is second in the league in scoring, averaging 29.8 points per game. Harden is second in the NBA in assists, averaging 10.2 assists per game.

Also as of Thursday, the Sixers occupy the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, 1.5 games behind the No. 1 Heat (47-26).

Friday’s matchup tips at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Clippers (36-38) have lost four in a row, most recently falling at Denver, 127-115, Tuesday.

Terance Mann was LA’s leading scorer Tuesday, scoring 24 points off the bench. Mann shot 7-for-10 from the field and 10-for-12 from the foul line, plus eight rebounds, four assists, and a block.

Paul George (right elbow ulnar collateral ligament tear), Kawhi Leonard (right knee ACL injury recovery), Norman Powell (left foot fractured medial sesamoid bone), Jason Preston (right foot injury recovery), and Jay Scrubb (right foot injury recovery) are out Thursday. Robert Covington (right hand sprain) is questionable.

​​Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBA TV

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

