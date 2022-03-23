76ers Open West Coast Trip Visiting Lakers

The 76ers (44-27) have arrived in Los Angeles for a four-day stay, visiting the Los Angeles Lakers (31-41) Wednesday and LA Clippers (36-38) Friday.

The team will look to capitalize on the momentum built in Monday’s shorthanded victory, as the Sixers defeated the East’s No. 1 Miami Heat (47-25), 113-106.

In the absence of both Joel Embiid (back soreness) and James Harden (left hamstring injury recovery), Georges Niang and Paul Millsap stepped into the starting lineup alongside Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, and Matisse Thybulle.

Maxey was the high scorer of the night, finishing with a game-high 28 points on 9-for-15 shooting.

“He’s just not scared,” Doc Rivers said of Maxey postgame. “He’s put so much work into his game. The more work you put in, the more confident you are - I think that’s a great testimony for Tyrese Maxey.

Harris finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and a steal, shooting 6-for-12 from the field. Niang added 15 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Shake Milton and Furkan Korkmaz combined for 38 of the Sixers’ 46 bench points in the win. Milton tied his season-high 20 points, plus five rebounds, six assists, a steal, and a block.

Korkmaz poured in 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting and 4-for-7 shooting from long range, plus six rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

The win was capped by Maxey’s late-game heroics, including 13 fourth-quarter points and a game-sealing block. The second-year Sixer shot 5-for-5 overall and 2-for-2 from long range in the final frame.

“I can’t take any of this credit,” Maxey said postgame. “I’m just looking at the stats right here and guys like Shake [Milton] and Furk [Furkan Korkmaz] and Paul Millsap… For those guys to stay ready and come in and play 31, 27 minutes, it’s just testimony to our group.”

The Sixers won their first meeting with the Lakers this season, 105-87, on Jan. 27 in South Philadelphia.

Embiid and Harris led the way for the Sixers in that victory. LeBron James (left knee soreness) did not play.

Embiid posted 26 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, a steal, and two blocks. Harris recorded 23 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals, shooting 10-for-15 from the floor and 3-for-5 from long range.

As of Tuesday, LeBron James leads the NBA in scoring, averaging 30.0 points per game. Embiid is second in the league, averaging 29.8 points per game.

Harden is second in the NBA in assists, averaging 10.2 assists per game.

Wednesday’s matchup tips at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Lakers (31-41) are No. 9 in the West as of Tuesday evening. The club is 4-6 in its last 10 outings, most recently winning at Cleveland Monday, 131-120.

James led Los Angeles in scoring Monday, notching a 38-point, 11-rebound, 12-assist triple-double. James shot 17-for-29 from the field.

Russell Westbrook recorded a 20-point, 11-assist double-double, plus four rebounds.

James (left knee soreness/effusion) and Talen Horton-Tucker (left ankle sprain) are questionable for Wednesday’s matchup. Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) are questionable.

