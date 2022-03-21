76ers Host Miami for Final Regular Season Matchup

The 76ers (43-27) have a chance to bounce back quickly Monday on the second night of their back-to-back, hosting the Miami Heat (47-24).

The Sixers fell to the Raptors Sunday, 93-88, in a game that came down to the wire. Joel Embiid led the way for the Sixers with a 21-point, 13-rebound double-double.

Tyrese Maxey scored 19 points on 8-for-14 shooting, plus four assists. James Harden recorded 17 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, while Matisse Thybulle finished with 12 points, two rebounds, four blocks (tying his career-high) and three steals.

Postgame, Maxey discussed the opportunity to rebound quickly Monday against a marquee opponent.

“You get 12 hours to grieve, and then we’ve got the No. 1 team in the East coming in here tomorrow night,” Maxey said. “It’s going to be a dog fight. It’s going to be a battle. We’ve got to be ready, and up for the challenge, to protect home.”

Georges Niang, who scored a bench-high 11 points and four rebounds Sunday, believes the team’s ceiling is still rising.

“We’re still growing, we’re still working. We’re still working on trust, we’re still working on finding where each other likes the ball, and being connected on the defensive end.”

Embiid continues to lead the NBA in scoring, averaging 29.8 points per game. James Harden is second in the league in assists (10.2 apg).

The No. 3 Sixers trail the No. 2 Bucks by 0.5 games, and trail the No. 1 Heat by 3.5 games.

Monday’s matchup tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Heat (47-24) have won two in a row, most recently beating Oklahoma City, 120-108, Friday in Miami.

Tyler Herro was the Heat’s leading scorer, recording 26 points on 9-for-13 shooting, plus seven rebounds and four assists. Bam Adebayo added 19 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and a steal, while Duncan Robinson added 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting overall and 5-for-8 shooting from deep.

Jimmy Butler (right ankle sprain) and Caleb Martin (left knee hyperextension) are questionable Monday, while Victor Oladipo (right lower back spasms) and Gabe Vincent (right big toe contusion) are out.

​​Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

