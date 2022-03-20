76ers Fall to Raptors | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (43-27) fell to the Toronto Raptors (40-31), 93-88, at home on Sunday night.

The visitors shot 35-for-93 (.376) from the floor, 7-for-26 (.269) from 3-point range, and 16-for-23 (.696) from the foul line. The Sixers were 30-for-73 (.411) overall, 7-for-27 (.259) from 3, and 21-for-28 (.750) from the line.

The Raptors got double-double efforts from starter Pascal Siakam (game-high 26 points with 10 rebounds and five assists) and reserve Chris Boucher (12 points, game-high 14 rebounds). Precious Achiuwa added 21 points (9-15 fg, 2-4 3fg, 1-2 ft) and nine rebounds in 34 minutes.

Toronto controlled the glass, 56-40, grabbing 20 offensive rebounds in the game.

Key Contributors:

Tyrese Maxey

In 37 minutes of action, Maxey totaled 19 points (8-14 fg, 2-4 3fg, 1-1 ft) and four assists.

Joel Embiid

Embiid posted a double-double with a team-high 21 points (6-20 fg, 9-11 ft) and 13 rebounds in 37 minutes.

James Harden

Harden tallied 17 points (5-12 fg, 7-10 ft), nine rebounds, a game-high eight assists, and two steals in 37 minutes of his own.

Matisse Thybulle

Thybulle had 12 points (4-6 fg, 2-4 3fg, 2-2 ft), two rebounds, three steals, and four blocked shots in 34 minutes.

Georges Niang

In 29 minutes as a Sixers reserve, Niang contributed 11 points (4-9 fg, 3-7 3fg) and four rebounds.

Up Next:

For the second end of their home back-to-back, the Sixers welcome the Miami Heat on Monday at 7 p.m.