76ers Open Back-to-Back Hosting Toronto

The 76ers (43-26) will look to keep a good thing going Sunday at The Center, opening a back-to-back hosting the Toronto Raptors (39-31).

Sunday’s matchup marks a meeting between potential playoff opponents, the No. 2 Sixers - who trail the No. 1 Miami Heat by 3.0 games - and the No. 7 Raptors.

The Sixers will seek their third consecutive victory, looking to build on Friday’s 111-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Joel Embiid was the Sixers’ leading scorer in the win, posting 32 points, eight rebounds, four assists, a career-high-tying five steals, and a block, while the team held Luka Doncic to shoot 5-for-20 from the field and 2-for-10 from long range.

James Harden recorded a 24-point, 12-assist double-double, plus seven rebounds and two steals.

The Sixers won their most recent meeting with the Raptors, 114-109, on Dec. 28 in Toronto.

Embiid led the way in the victory, finishing with 36 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block. Embiid shot 11-for-16 from the field, 2-for-3 from deep, and 12-for-14 from the free throw line.

Tobias Harris notched a 19-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in the win, his first career triple-double, plus two steals and a block.

As the only player in the NBA averaging 30 points per game this season, Embiid continues to lead the league in scoring. Harden is second among all NBA players in assists, averaging 10.3 assists per game.

Embiid (back soreness) is questionable Sunday.

Sunday’s matchup tips at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Raptors had won five in a row prior to falling to the Los Angeles Lakers, 129-123, Friday in overtime.

Scottie Barnes was Toronto’s leading scorer Friday, notching a 31-point, 17-rebound double-double, plus six assists and a steal. Gary Trent Jr. added 23 points, three rebounds,and three assists, while Fred VanVleet scored 20 points, three rebounds, seven assists, and four steals.

OG Anunoby (right hand ring finger fracture) and Malachi Flynn (left hamstring strain) are out Sunday.

​​Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

