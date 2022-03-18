Embiid and Harden Combine for 56 Points in Sixers' Win Over Dallas | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (43-26) defeated the Dallas Mavericks (43-27), 111-101, at home on Friday night to split the two-game season series between the clubs. Dallas had previously won three straight games at Houston, Boston, and Brooklyn.

Leading the way for the home Sixers, Joel Embiid scored a game-high 32 points and James Harden posted a double-double with 24 points and a game-high 13 assists.

Philadelphia shot 37-for-75 (.493) from the field, 16-for-38 (.421) from beyond the arc, and 21-for-23 (.913) from the foul line. The Mavericks went 37-for-80 (.462) from the field, 12-for-32 (.375) from 3-point land, and 15-for-21 (.714) from the free-throw line.

Villanova product Jalen Brunson led the Mavericks in scoring with 24 points (10-14 fg, 2-3 3fg, 2-2 ft) in 32 minutes. Three-time NBA All-Star Luka Dončić shot 5-for-20 (2-10 3fg) on the night, finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists, and six turnovers in 35 minutes.

On an 11-for-20 shooting night (2-6 3fg), plus an 8-for-9 mark at the free-throw line, Embiid added a team-high eight rebounds, and four assists to his 32 points. He also tied a career high with five steals in the win.

Harden scored 11 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter. In a game-high 42 minutes of play, Harden tacked on seven rebounds, two steals, and one blocked shot to his 24-point, 13-assist double-double.

Niang gave the Sixers a lift by scoring each of his 12 points (4-8 fg, 4-7 3fg) in the second half, including nine in the third quarter.

In 24 total minutes, Harris posted 14 points (6-9 fg, 2-3 3fg), four rebounds, and three assists.

Thybulle added 10 points (3-3 fg, 2-2 3fg, 2-2 ft), two rebounds, two steals, and a block in his 21 minutes of action. The Sixers remain undefeated this season when Thybulle scores in double figures.

The Sixers host the Toronto Raptors on Sunday at 8:30 p.m., before welcoming the Miami Heat the following night, Monday, at 7 p.m.