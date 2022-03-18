76ers Host Dallas Mavericks

The 76ers (42-26) are back home in South Philadelphia, as the Dallas Mavericks (43-26) visit The Center for the first and only time this season.

The Sixers are coming off a 118-114 win Wednesday in Cleveland, led by Joel Embiid’s 35-point, 17-rebound, 5-assist performance on his 28th birthday.

Embiid shot 13-for-19 from the field and 8-for-10 from the line in the win.

Tyrese Maxey added 25 points, two rebounds, and two assists, shooting 9-for-15 from the field and 3-for-6 from deep.

“We had to make plays for each other,” Maxey said postgame. “We trust in each other. That’s huge.”

Joining in with an efficient performance of his own was Tobias Harris, who totalled 19 points, six rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Harris was a game-best +21 in the outing.

James Harden added a 21-point, 11-assist double-double, plus two rebounds and two steals.

At Friday morning’s shootaround, Matisse Thybulle credited Danny Green’s leadership, throughout the ebbs and flows of the season. Green returned to the rotation Monday versus Denver (finger laceration).

“Danny cut his finger open in the middle of the game, and still returned to the bench to talk guys up and coach guys,” Thybulle said. “That’s the epitome of Danny.”

Embiid (back soreness) is questionable for Friday’s matchup.

The Mavericks took the first meeting between the two teams, 107-98, on Feb. 4 in Dallas.

The Sixers occupy the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, 1.0 game behind the No. 2 Bucks and 3.0 games behind the No. 1 Heat.

As of Friday morning, the Mavericks are the No. 5 team in the Western Conference.

Friday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Mavericks (43-26) have won two in a row on their East Coast swing, Sunday in Boston and Wednesday in Brooklyn.

Wednesday’s win came in dramatic fashion, as Spencer Dinwiddie’s buzzer-beating three sealed victory for the Mavs over the Nets, 113-111.

Luka Doncic led the way for Dallas, finishing with 37 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, and two steals.

Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness) is questionable Friday, while Reggie Bullock (personal reasons), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery), and Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) are out.

​​Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

