Embiid Leads Sixers Over Cavaliers in Cleveland | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (42-26) defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-30), 118-114, on the road on Wednesday night to take a 3-0 lead in the season series between the two teams.

On his 28th birthday, 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid notched a double-double with a game-high 35 points and 17 rebounds, plus five assists in 35 minutes.

we're going to sing TODAY. pic.twitter.com/uHgN2ithfq — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 16, 2022

The visiting Sixers shot 41-for-79 (.519) from the field, 12-for-32 (.375) from long distance, and 24-for-28 (.857) from the free-throw line, including a perfect 6-for-6 from James Harden and Tyrese Maxey in the game’s final 16.8 seconds.

The Cavaliers posted final shooting totals of 39-for-80 (.488) overall, 9-for-28 (.321) from 3-point range, and 27-for-32 (.844) from the foul line. Darius Garland scored a team-high 22 points (5-15 fg, 1-4 3fg, 11-12 ft), plus five rebounds and seven assists, in 38 minutes for Cleveland.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

In the 35-17-5 effort on his birthday, Embiid shot 13-for-19 from the floor, made one of his three 3-point attempts, and converted eight of his 10 free throws.

James Harden

Across a game-high 42 minutes of action, Harden registered his sixth double-double in nine games as a 76er with 21 points (5-12 fg, 1-6 3fg, 10-12 ft) and a game-high 11 assists.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey scored 25 points on 9-for-15 shooting from the floor, 3-for-6 from 3, and 4-for-4 from the line in 38 minutes of play.

Tobias Harris

Harris added 19 points (8-13 fg, 3-6 3fg), six rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 39 minutes.

Up Next:

The Sixers enter a three-game homestand in South Philadelphia against Dallas (Friday at 7 p.m.), Toronto (Sunday at 8:30 p.m), and Miami (Monday at 7 p.m.).

