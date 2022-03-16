76ers Visit Cavaliers

The 76ers (41-26) are back out on the road Wednesday, visiting the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-29) for the third meeting between the two teams this season.

The Sixers will look to bounce back from a narrow loss Monday versus Denver on the second night of a back-to-back.

Joel Embiid - who turns 28 on Wednesday in Cleveland - led the way Monday, finishing with 34 points, nine rebounds, four assists, a steal, and two blocks.

Wednesday’s matchup with Cleveland marks the third meeting this season between the two teams, each of which has been played in the latter half of the season.

The Sixers won the first two meetings, on Feb. 12 and March 4, both at home at The Center.

Embiid notched a 40-point, 14-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, plus three steals, in the first victory - shooting 11-for-22 from the field, 4-for-5 from deep, and 14-for-15 from the free throw line.

Tyrese Maxey added 16 points, two rebounds, and two assists, shooting 6-for-12 from the field, while Matisse Thybulle added six points and a career-high six steals. Thybulle tied that career-high figure Monday versus Denver.

The Sixers took a 125-119 victory over Cleveland in the second meeting, led by Maxey’s 33 points, four rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block.

James Harden added a 25-point, 11-rebound double-double, plus three rebounds and a steal, while Embiid added 22 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Embiid continues to lead the NBA in scoring, averaging 29.9 points per game. Harden is second in the league in assists, averaging 10.2 assists per game.

The Sixers and Cavaliers will close their regular season series in Cleveland on April 3.

Wednesday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Cavaliers (39-29) are 4-6 in their last 10 games, currently occupying the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavs beat the Clippers Monday, 120-111, in overtime, fueled by Evan Mobley’s career-high 30 points, plus six rebounds, an assist, two steals, and two blocks.

Darius Garland added a 24-point, 13-assist double-double in the win, while Isaac Okoro totalled 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Jarrett Allen (left 3rd finger fracture), Rajon Rondo (right ankle sprain), Collin Sexton (left knee meniscal tear), and Dean Wade (right knee soreness) are out Wednesday.

​​Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Related Links:

Quick Facts | DeAndre Jordan

Quick Facts | James Harden