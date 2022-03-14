76ers Fall to Nuggets | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

After a win in Orlando on Sunday, the 76ers (41-26) fell to the Denver Nuggets (41-28), 114-110, at home on Monday night.

Philadelphia’s Matisse Thybulle matched his career high with six steals, plus two blocked shots, in the loss. Joel Embiid led all scorers in the game with 34 points and James Harden was one rebound shy of a triple-double for the Sixers.

The visiting Nuggets shot 44-for-82 (.537) from the field, 13-for-33 (.394) from 3-point range, and 13-for-20 (.650) from the foul line. On the other side, the Sixers shot 36-for-84 (.429) from the field, 12-for-33 (.364) from 3, and 26-for-32 (.813) from the free-throw line.

Denver had three players score at least 20 points, led by Nikola Jokic’s 22 points, game-high 13 rebounds, and eight assists. Nuggets reserve Bones Hyland poured in 12 of his 21 points (7-14 fg, 4-9 3fg, 3-5 ft) in the fourth quarter, and Will Barton added 20 points.

The Nuggets scored 29 fast break points on the night.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

In 37 minutes of play, Embiid reached his 34 points on 11-for-20 shooting, 3-for-3 from beyond the arc, and 9-for-10 from the line. He added nine rebounds, four assists, one steal, and two blocks.

James Harden

Harden tallied 24 points (6-11 fg, 1-4 3fg, 11-12 ft), nine rebounds, and a game-high 11 assists in 39 minutes.

Tyrese Maxey

Across a game-high 42 minutes of action, Maxey contributed 19 points (7-13 fg, 2-6 3fg, 3-4 ft), three rebounds, and three assists.

Matisse Thybulle

In addition to his six steals and two blocks, Thybulle tacked on nine points (4-7 fg, 1-3 3fg), five rebounds, and three assists in 26 minutes as a starter.

Tobias Harris

Harris added 10 points (4-9 fg, 2-4 3fg) and seven rebounds in 37 minutes.

Up Next:

The Sixers visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7 p.m. After that, there are three straight games in South Philadelphia on the schedule: Dallas (Friday at 7 p.m.), Toronto (Sunday at 8:30 p.m), and Miami (Monday at 7 p.m.).