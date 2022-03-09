76ers, Nets Meet for Final Regular Season Matchup

The 76ers (40-24) will seek their seventh win in their last eight games Thursday, hosting the Brooklyn Nets (33-33).

Thursday’s matchup marks the fourth and final regular season meeting between the teams, and the first meeting since the Sixers acquired both James Harden and Paul Millsap from Brooklyn.

The Sixers’ most recent outing was a 121-106 victory over the Bulls (39-26) Monday in South Philadelphia.

Joel Embiid led the way, recording a 43-point, 14-rebound double-double, plus two assists, two steals, and three blocks.

“We’re pretty good,” Embiid said following the team’s 40th win of the season Monday. “But we’re not even close to where we can be.”

James Harden added a 16-point, 14-assist double-double, along with eight rebounds, while Tyrese Maxey totalled 17 points and four assists.

“He has no quit in him,” Georges Niang said of Maxey at Wednesday’s practice. “He’s probably the reason we are where we’re at today.”

Niang scored a bench-high 14 points on 4-for-7 shooting from 3-point range, and Matisse Thybulle scored 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting from the field.

The Sixers won their most recent meeting with the Nets, a 110-102 victory in Brooklyn on Dec. 30.

Embiid led the way in that victory, recording 34 points, seven rebounds, an assist, three steals, and a block.

Embiid continues to lead the NBA in scoring, averaging 29.7 points per game. Harden is second in the league in assists, averaging 10.4 assists per game.

As of Wednesday evening, the Sixers occupy the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Nets occupy the No. 8 seed.

Danny Green (left middle finger laceration) is out Thursday.

Thursday’s matchup tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Nets snapped a four-game losing streak Tuesday in Charlotte, beating the Hornets, 132-121.

Kyrie Irving led the way for Brooklyn in the win, finishing with a game-high 50 points, plus three rebounds, six assists, a steal, and a block. Irving shot 15-for-19 from the field, 9-for-12 from deep, and 11-for-13 from the charity stripe.

Kevin Durant has led the Nets in scoring this season, averaging 29.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.

LaMarcus Aldridge (right hip impingement), Joe Harris (left ankle surgery), and Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) are out Thursday.

Follow Along:

Watch: TNT

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Related Links:

Quick Facts | DeAndre Jordan

Quick Facts | James Harden





