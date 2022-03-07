Embiid Leads Sixers Over Bulls | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (40-24) defeated the Chicago Bulls (39-26), 121-106, at home on Monday night to sweep the four-game season series between the two teams. With the win, Philadelphia extended its winning streak against Chicago to 11 games.

The @sixers have now topped the @chicagobulls in 11 straight matchups, dating back to April 6, 2019. It’s tied for the longest active win streak by one team over another in the @NBA.@JoelEmbiid is 11-0 all-time against Chicago. h/t @EliasSports — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) March 8, 2022

The Sixers also improved to 5-0 in games with James Harden available. Joel Embiid led the way in this one with a game-high 43 points and 14 rebounds.

As a team, the Sixers shot 41-for-84 (.488) from the field, 12-for-30 (.400) from 3-point range, and 27-for-34 (.794) from the free-throw line. The visiting Bulls shot 39-for-87 (.448) overall, 8-for-24 (.333) from long distance, and 20-for-26 (.769) from the foul line.

Zach LaVine scored a team-high 24 points (8-19 fg, 3-6 3fg, 5-8 ft) for the Bulls, while DeMar DeRozan posted a double-double with 23 points (6-17 fg, 0-2 3fg, 11-12 ft), 11 rebounds, and eight assists.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

In 36 minutes of action, Embiid totaled his 43 points on 15-for-27 shooting from the floor, 1-for-3 from beyond the arc, and 12-for-16 from the free-throw line. Along with his 14 rebounds, Embiid also had two assists, two steals, and a game-high three blocked shots.

This is @JoelEmbiid's league-leading 10th 40-point, 10-rebound game of the season. Per @Stathead, Embiid joins Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain (18 in 1965-66) as the only @sixers ever to post at least 10 40-10 games in a season. — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) March 8, 2022

James Harden

Harden recorded his fourth double-double in five games with 16 points and a game-high 14 assists, plus eight rebounds, in 38 minutes of play.

Georges Niang

In 19 minutes off the bench, Niang racked up 14 points on 4-for-7 shooting from 3-point range and a pair of free throws.

Matisse Thybulle

Thybulle scored 12 points (4-5 fg, 1-1 3fg, 3-4 ft) in 28 minutes as a starter.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey poured in 13 of his 17 points (6-13 fg, 2-5 3fg, 3-3 ft) in the fourth quarter.

@Sixers Social:

Quote To Note:

"I like when he dunks," Thybulle said when asked about what stood out from Embiid's performance.

Up Next:

The Sixers welcome the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.



