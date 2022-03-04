Maxey, Sixers Come Back Against Cavaliers for Fifth Straight Win | Game Recap At The Buzzer
The 76ers (39-23) defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers (36-27), 125-119, at home on Friday night to extend their winning streak to five games. Cleveland led by as many as 21 points in the first half.
.@sixers trailed by as many as 21 in tonight’s win over @cavs after topping @nyknicks on Wednesday and overcoming 16-point deficit.
It’s the first time in the last 25 seasons that the team has made up deficits of at least 15 in consecutive wins.
h/t @EliasSports
— Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) March 5, 2022
Philadelphia took its first lead late in the third quarter, a period in which Tyrese Maxey erupted for 14 of his game-high 33 points. James Harden notched another double-double in a Sixers uniform with 25 points and 11 assists.
Six different Sixers scored in double figures. The team finished with shooting totals of 41-for-75 (.547) from the field, 14-for-33 (.424) from 3-point range, and 29-for-32 (.906) from the foul line. The Cavaliers shot 44-for-82 (.537) overall, 10-for-28 (.357) from 3, and 21-for-24 (.875) from the line.
Four players scored at least 20 points for Cleveland in defeat: Darius Garland (26), Isaac Okoro (season-high 22), Jarrett Allen (20), and Cedi Osman (20). Garland also dished out a career-high 19 assists.
Key Contributors:
Tyrese Maxey
- On the back of a 5-for-6 shooting performance from beyond the arc, Maxey scored a season-high-tying 33 points (10-15 fg, 8-9 ft) with four rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a blocked shot in 38 minutes.
James Harden
- In 36 minutes of action, Harden reached 25 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the floor (2-4 3fg) and an 11-for-12 mark from the free-throw line.
Joel Embiid
- Embiid finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 36 minutes of his own.
Georges Niang
- In 23 minutes off the Philadelphia bench, Niang poured in 17 points, including five 3-pointers on eight attempts.
Tobias Harris
- Harris posted 15 points, four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 38 minutes of play.
Shake Milton
- Milton got himself into double figures with 11 points (4-6 fg, 2-3 3fg, 1-1 ft) and four rebounds in 21 minutes as a reserve.
Up Next:
For the second end of their back-to-back, the Sixers travel to Miami to take on the Heat on Saturday at 8 p.m.
There are home games in South Philadelphia on Monday (7 p.m. vs. Chicago) and Thursday (7:30 p.m. vs. Brooklyn).
