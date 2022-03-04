Maxey, Sixers Come Back Against Cavaliers for Fifth Straight Win | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (39-23) defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers (36-27), 125-119, at home on Friday night to extend their winning streak to five games. Cleveland led by as many as 21 points in the first half.

.@sixers trailed by as many as 21 in tonight’s win over @cavs after topping @nyknicks on Wednesday and overcoming 16-point deficit. It’s the first time in the last 25 seasons that the team has made up deficits of at least 15 in consecutive wins. h/t @EliasSports — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) March 5, 2022

Philadelphia took its first lead late in the third quarter, a period in which Tyrese Maxey erupted for 14 of his game-high 33 points. James Harden notched another double-double in a Sixers uniform with 25 points and 11 assists.

Six different Sixers scored in double figures. The team finished with shooting totals of 41-for-75 (.547) from the field, 14-for-33 (.424) from 3-point range, and 29-for-32 (.906) from the foul line. The Cavaliers shot 44-for-82 (.537) overall, 10-for-28 (.357) from 3, and 21-for-24 (.875) from the line.

Four players scored at least 20 points for Cleveland in defeat: Darius Garland (26), Isaac Okoro (season-high 22), Jarrett Allen (20), and Cedi Osman (20). Garland also dished out a career-high 19 assists.

Key Contributors:

Tyrese Maxey

On the back of a 5-for-6 shooting performance from beyond the arc, Maxey scored a season-high-tying 33 points (10-15 fg, 8-9 ft) with four rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a blocked shot in 38 minutes.

James Harden

In 36 minutes of action, Harden reached 25 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the floor (2-4 3fg) and an 11-for-12 mark from the free-throw line.

Joel Embiid

Embiid finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 36 minutes of his own.

Georges Niang

In 23 minutes off the Philadelphia bench, Niang poured in 17 points, including five 3-pointers on eight attempts.

Tobias Harris

Harris posted 15 points, four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 38 minutes of play.

Shake Milton

Milton got himself into double figures with 11 points (4-6 fg, 2-3 3fg, 1-1 ft) and four rebounds in 21 minutes as a reserve.

Up Next:

For the second end of their back-to-back, the Sixers travel to Miami to take on the Heat on Saturday at 8 p.m.

There are home games in South Philadelphia on Monday (7 p.m. vs. Chicago) and Thursday (7:30 p.m. vs. Brooklyn).

