Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Maxey, Sixers Come Back Against Cavaliers for Fifth Straight Win | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, and the 76ers Overcome 21-Point Deficit Against Cleveland, As Maxey Ties Season High with 33 Points
by Matt Murphy
Posted: Mar 04, 2022

Snapshot:

The 76ers (39-23) defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers (36-27), 125-119, at home on Friday night to extend their winning streak to five games. Cleveland led by as many as 21 points in the first half.

Philadelphia took its first lead late in the third quarter, a period in which Tyrese Maxey erupted for 14 of his game-high 33 points. James Harden notched another double-double in a Sixers uniform with 25 points and 11 assists.

Six different Sixers scored in double figures. The team finished with shooting totals of 41-for-75 (.547) from the field, 14-for-33 (.424) from 3-point range, and 29-for-32 (.906) from the foul line. The Cavaliers shot 44-for-82 (.537) overall, 10-for-28 (.357) from 3, and 21-for-24 (.875) from the line.

Four players scored at least 20 points for Cleveland in defeat: Darius Garland (26), Isaac Okoro (season-high 22), Jarrett Allen (20), and Cedi Osman (20). Garland also dished out a career-high 19 assists.

Key Contributors:

Tyrese Maxey

  • On the back of a 5-for-6 shooting performance from beyond the arc, Maxey scored a season-high-tying 33 points (10-15 fg, 8-9 ft) with four rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a blocked shot in 38 minutes.

James Harden

  • In 36 minutes of action, Harden reached 25 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the floor (2-4 3fg) and an 11-for-12 mark from the free-throw line.

Joel Embiid

  • Embiid finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 36 minutes of his own.

Georges Niang

  • In 23 minutes off the Philadelphia bench, Niang poured in 17 points, including five 3-pointers on eight attempts.

Tobias Harris

  • Harris posted 15 points, four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 38 minutes of play.

Shake Milton

  • Milton got himself into double figures with 11 points (4-6 fg, 2-3 3fg, 1-1 ft) and four rebounds in 21 minutes as a reserve.

@Sixers Social:

Up Next:

For the second end of their back-to-back, the Sixers travel to Miami to take on the Heat on Saturday at 8 p.m. 

There are home games in South Philadelphia on Monday (7 p.m. vs. Chicago) and Thursday (7:30 p.m. vs. Brooklyn).

Related Links:

Tyrese Maxey Rising Stars | Game Recap At The Buzzer

James Harden, Paul Millsap Introduced at Press Conference

Tags
Embiid, Joel, Harden, James, Harris, Tobias, Maxey, Tyrese, Milton, Shake

Related Content

Embiid, Joel

Harden, James

Harris, Tobias

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter