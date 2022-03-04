76ers Host Cavs, Seeking Fifth Straight W

The 76ers (38-23) will open a back-to-back Friday in South Philadelphia, hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers (36-26).

The Sixers will seek their fifth consecutive victory, before traveling to Miami to visit the No. 1 Heat (42-22) Saturday evening.

In Wednesday’s 123-108 win over New York - James Harden’s home debut - the Sixers delivered strong performances across the board.

Joel Embiid led the way, finishing with a 27-point, 12-rebound double-double, plus four assists, a steal, and two blocks.

Harden totalled 26 points on 8-for-13 shooting, nine rebounds, and nine assists, while Tyrese Maxey added 25 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Maxey shot 7-for-12 from the field, 4-for-6 from deep, and 7-for-8 from the foul line.

“He’s the hardest worker I’ve ever been with,” Embiid said of Maxey postgame. “He shows up - doesn’t matter if it’s a back-to-back… He’s going to come in at night and get some work in. That’s why I’ve always known it was going to happen. I’m happy to see him playing the way he is right now.”

Tobias Harris contributed 14 points, seven rebounds, an assist, and two blocks. Matisse Thybulle added 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting, two assists, and three blocks.

The Sixers announced the signing of All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection DeAndre Jordan Friday.

Jordan is out Friday (not with team), and Harris (non-COVID illness) is questionable.

As of Friday morning, the Sixers hold the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, 2.5 games behind the No. 1 Heat.

Friday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Cavaliers have lost five of their last six, most recently falling to the Hornets, 119-98, Wednesday.

Darius Garland was Cleveland’s leading scorer Wednesday, finishing with 33 points, three rebounds, four assists, and a steal. Jarrett Allen added an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double, plus two steals and a block.

Caris LeVert (right foot sprain) and Collin Sexton (left knee meniscal tear) are out Friday, while Rajon Rondo (right great toe sprain) is doubtful.

