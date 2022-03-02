Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks, James Harden

Sixers Defeat Knicks in Harden's Home Debut | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey All Go For At Least 25 Points in 76ers’ Home Win Over Knicks
by Matt Murphy
Posted: Mar 02, 2022

Snapshot:

The 76ers (38-23) defeated the New York Knicks (25-37), 123-108, at home on Wednesday night for their fourth consecutive victory. The Sixers and Knicks split the season series, 2-2, with the Sixers winning each of the last two meetings.

In his home debut with the Sixers, James Harden neared a triple-double with 26 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists in 36 minutes.

As a team, the Sixers shot 39-for-75 (.520) overall, 17-for-36 (.472) from 3-point range, and 28-for-33 (.848) from the foul line. The visiting Knicks finished 39-for-91 (.429) from the field, 8-for-28 (.286) from beyond the arc, and 22-for-32 (.688) from the charity stripe. 

RJ Barrett scored a game-high 30 points (10-23 fg, 3-8 3fg, 7-8 ft) for New York in the loss.

Key Contributors:

James Harden

  • Harden posted shooting totals of 8-for-13 from the floor, 2-for-6 from 3, and 8-for-10 from the free-throw line. The seven-time All-NBA selection needs four 3-pointers to pass Reggie Miller (2,560) for third all-time in league history.

Joel Embiid

  • In 35 minutes of play, Embiid notched his 30th double-double of the season with a team-leading 27 points (7-15 fg, 2-4 3fg, 11-13 ft), game-high 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and two blocked shots.

Tyrese Maxey

  • Behind a 4-for-6 effort from 3-point range, Maxey tallied 25 points (7-12 fg, 7-8 ft) with four rebounds and three assists in his 36 minutes.

Tobias Harris

  • Harris posted 14 points (5-10 fg, 2-3 3fg, 2-2 ft), seven rebounds, and two blocks in 29 minutes of play.

Matisse Thybulle

  • In 25 minutes as a starter, Thybulle added 10 points (4-6 fg, 2-3 3fg), two assists, and three blocks.

@Sixers Social:

Quotes To Note:

Tyrese Maxey:

“Confidence comes in the nights and the mornings when nobody’s in the gym watching.”

Joel Embiid on Maxey:

"He's the hardest worker I've ever been around."

Finally, Maxey to Embiid in regard to the big man’s impact on the Sixers’ culture:

“You are the culture.”

Up Next:

The Sixers prepare for a home, road back-to-back on Friday and Saturday. First, they’ll host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7 p.m., before traveling to Miami to take on the Heat on Saturday at 8 p.m.

