Harden Posts Triple-Double for Sixers in Win Over Knicks | Game Recap At The Buzzer
Snapshot:
The 76ers (37-23) defeated the New York Knicks (25-36), 125-109, on the road on Sunday afternoon. In his second game as a 76er, James Harden notched a triple-double with 29 points, 10 rebounds, 16 assists, and five steals.
Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid (37 points) made a career-high 23 free throws on 27 attempts. He also extended his franchise-record streak of consecutive 25-point games on the road to 18 in a row.
The Sixers shot 38-for-78 (.487) from the field, 10-for-33 (.303) from downtown, and 39-for-44 (.886) from the free-throw line. The performance from the line marks a new single-game season high for free-throws made by an NBA team, and matches the most attempts.
New York finished 38-for-85 (.447) from the field, 11-for-33 (.333) from 3-point range, and 22-for-35 (.629) from the foul line. The Knicks had three players score 20-plus points in defeat: RJ Barrett (24), Evan Fournier (24), and Immanuel Quickley (21).
Key Contributors:
James Harden
- In his triple-double effort, Harden played 39 minutes and shot 8-for-14 from the floor, 3-for-7 from 3, and a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line. The 10-time NBA All-Star is now five 3-pointers away from Reggie Miller (2,560) for third all-time in league history.
Joel Embiid
- In 36 minutes of action, Embiid added nine rebounds, three assists, and four blocked shots to his game-high 37 points.
Tyrese Maxey
- Including his three 3-pointers, Maxey shot 8-for-14 overall to finish with 21 points on top of seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 37 minutes.
Tobias Harris
- Harris scored 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter. In 35 minutes of play overall, he tallied 12 points, five rebounds, two assists, and one block.
@Sixers Social:
James Garden. pic.twitter.com/mYMBe0JW4o
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 27, 2022
Up Next:
The Sixers meet the Knicks again on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in South Philadelphia.
Related Links:
Joel Embiid All-Star Game Recap | At The Buzzer
Tyrese Maxey Rising Stars | Game Recap At The Buzzer