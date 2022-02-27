Harden Posts Triple-Double for Sixers in Win Over Knicks | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (37-23) defeated the New York Knicks (25-36), 125-109, on the road on Sunday afternoon. In his second game as a 76er, James Harden notched a triple-double with 29 points, 10 rebounds, 16 assists, and five steals.

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid (37 points) made a career-high 23 free throws on 27 attempts. He also extended his franchise-record streak of consecutive 25-point games on the road to 18 in a row.

The Sixers shot 38-for-78 (.487) from the field, 10-for-33 (.303) from downtown, and 39-for-44 (.886) from the free-throw line. The performance from the line marks a new single-game season high for free-throws made by an NBA team, and matches the most attempts.

New York finished 38-for-85 (.447) from the field, 11-for-33 (.333) from 3-point range, and 22-for-35 (.629) from the foul line. The Knicks had three players score 20-plus points in defeat: RJ Barrett (24), Evan Fournier (24), and Immanuel Quickley (21).

In his triple-double effort, Harden played 39 minutes and shot 8-for-14 from the floor, 3-for-7 from 3, and a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line. The 10-time NBA All-Star is now five 3-pointers away from Reggie Miller (2,560) for third all-time in league history.

In 36 minutes of action, Embiid added nine rebounds, three assists, and four blocked shots to his game-high 37 points.

Including his three 3-pointers, Maxey shot 8-for-14 overall to finish with 21 points on top of seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 37 minutes.

Harris scored 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter. In 35 minutes of play overall, he tallied 12 points, five rebounds, two assists, and one block.

The Sixers meet the Knicks again on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in South Philadelphia.

