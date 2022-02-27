76ers Set for Sunday Matinee in NYC

The 76ers (36-23) will look to continue building chemistry - and build upon their recent momentum - in New York City, visiting the Knicks (25-35) for a Sunday matinee.

The team shone in James Harden’s Sixers debut Friday in Minneapolis, notching a lopsided 133-102 victory in their first performance since returning from the All-Star break.

Joel Embiid led the way, finishing with 34 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and a steal in 31 minutes of play. He shot 10-for-18 from the field, 3-for-5 from long range, and 11-for-13 from the foul line.

As of Saturday, Embiid leads the league in scoring, averaging 29.7 points per game.

In his first game as a 76er, Harden neared triple-double territory, totalling 27 points, eight rebounds, and 12 assists. He converged on seven of his 12 field goal attempts, shot 5-for-7 from deep, and 8-for-9 from the charity stripe.

“Tonight was a great start, but we have a long way to go,” Harden said postgame. “We’ll do whatever it takes every single day to build the right habits, so we’re prepared when the time is right.”

Harden is second in the NBA in assists, averaging 10.2 assists per game, trailing only Chris Paul (10.7 apg).

Joining Harden in the backcourt was Tyrese Maxey, who poured in 28 points of his own, plus two rebounds, two assists, and a career-high four steals.

Postgame, Maxey discussed playing with Harden for the first time:

“It was fun. What [James] does is amazing on the basketball court. He elevates everybody’s game to a higher level.”

Matisse Thybulle added 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and three steals. The 76ers are 6-0 when Thybulle scores in double-figures this season.

Sunday’s visit with the Knicks marks the opener of a home-and-home between the two teams, which will meet again in South Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Sunday’s matchup tips at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Knicks (25-35) have lost their last four games, and dropped eight of their last nine.

In the Knicks’ last outing - a 115-100 loss to the Miami Heat - RJ Barrett was New York’s leading scorer, scoring a career-high 46 points, plus nine rebounds, and two assists.

Julius Randle is the Knicks’ leading scorer this season, averaging 19.7 points, plus a team-high 10.2 rebounds, and a team-high 5.3 assists. Barrett is averaging 18.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

Quentin Grimes (right patella subluxation), Derrick Rose (right ankle surgery), and Kemba Walker (not with team) are out Sunday.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

