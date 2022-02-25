Harden to Make 76ers Debut in Minnesota

The 76ers (35-23) are back from the break and ready to take on the season’s home stretch.

The team starts its post-All-Star break slate visiting the Minnesota Timberwolves (32-28), anticipating 10-time All-Star James Harden’s Sixer debut.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes to bring a championship to the 76ers and Philly,” Harden said following his first practice as a Sixer. “That’s the main reason I’m here, honestly. We’ve got a great opportunity ahead of us.”

Occupying the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference as of Thursday, the Sixers trail the No. 1 Miami Heat (38-21) by 2.5 games.

The Sixers won three of their final four games headed into the All-Star break, punctuated by a statement 123-120 win over the Milwaukee Bucks (36-24) in Milwaukee.

Joel Embiid led the way for the Sixers in that matchup, finishing with a 42-point, 14-rebound double-double, plus five assists and a steal. Embiid shot 14-for-21 from the floor, 3-for-4 from deep, and 11-for-14 from the foul stripe.

Tobias Harris finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, while Tyrese Maxey added 19 points of his own, plus two rebounds and four assists.

Georges Niang stepped into the starting lineup, and recorded 18 points, six rebounds,and two assists, making a game-high five 3-pointers. Furkan Korkmaz scored a bench-high 13 points, shooting 5-for-8 from the field and 3-for-4 from deep, plus seven rebounds.

In Embiid’s most recent on-court performance at the 2022 All-Star Game - his fifth consecutive All-Star appearance - he led Team Durant in scoring, finishing with 36 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists in 31 minutes of play.

The Sixers also announced the addition of Willie Cauley-Stein to the roster Thursday on a 10-day contract.

“I’m just grateful to finally see my name on the back of another jersey, and just relish in it,” Cauley-Stein said following Thursday’s practice in Minnesota. “Sit on the floor tomorrow, and really take it in. It’s just a blessing to get an opportunity to be on the team.”

Friday’s matchup tips at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Timberwolves will host the Sixers for the second night of a back-to-back, after beating the Grizzlies Thursday, 119-114.

D’Angelo Russell led the way for Minnesota, finishing with 37 points, two rebounds, nine assists, and a steal.

Karl-Anthony Towns recorded a 22-point, 11-rebound double-double, plus three assists and three blocks.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

