Joel Embiid NBA All-Star Game Preview

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will start in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game (8 p.m. ET) Sunday night in Cleveland.

Embiid and his new Sixers teammate James Harden were both selected as NBA All-Stars. Harden (rehabilitation, left hamstring) will not participate in Sunday’s game. Embiid was named a starter for the fifth consecutive season and was selected by team captain Kevin Durant with the second overall pick in the NBA All-Star Draft.

As Embiid made his Media Day rounds on Saturday, it was his son Arthur who stole the show.

“He’s not used to this,” Embiid said with Arthur on his lap at the podium.

"It's a blessing. Always coming in here. Can't ever take it for granted, so I'm trying to enjoy it as much as possible, and, obviously, having my family here and Arthur being part of it is huge for me because they're really the reason why I'm here, and I'm doing so well, so I'm excited and it's special for me."

Joining Embiid as Team Durant starters are Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Golden State forward Andrew Wiggins and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young.

In 46 games this season, Embiid holds averages of 29.6 points (1st NBA), 11.2 rebounds, a career-high 4.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.4 blocks in 32.9 minutes per game.

"It always goes back to winning,” Embiid said towards the end of an answer about leading the MVP race. “I know that for us to win I've got to be dominant. As long as we win, I'll be at that level and I'll have a chance to win it all and win the MVP, but to answer your question, the play speaks for itself. Every single night that's what I've been doing offensively and defensively, and I don't think I'm going to stop that."

Earlier this weekend, Tyrese Maxey suited up with the Clorox Rising Stars on Friday night.

“Coach Doc [Rivers] made a good point when he was recognizing Joel [Embiid], James [Harden], and myself for being in these games,” said Maxey. “He said these things don’t come if we don’t succeed as a team, and I really do believe that.”

Here is a quick refresher on the current All-Star Game rules, via the NBA:

The winner of the NBA All-Star Game will be the first team to reach (or surpass) the Final Target Score. The Final Target Score will be the leading team’s total score after the first three quarters plus 24 points. For example, if the leading team’s total score after the first three quarters is 100, the Final Target Score would be 124 (100 + 24). The fourth quarter will be untimed and the NBA All-Star Game will end when a team makes a basket or free throw to reach (or surpass) the Final Target Score first.

The 71st NBA All-Star Game is Sunday at 8 p.m. ET and it will air on TNT, TBS, and ESPN Radio.

Opponent Outlook:

Embiid and Team Durant will take on Team LeBron, captained by LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was selected by James with the first overall pick in the All-Star Draft. Joining Antetokounmpo and James as Team LeBron starters are Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić.

Follow Along:

Watch: TNT, TBS

Listen: ESPN Radio

Related Links:

Joel Embiid Leads Sixers Over Bucks With 40-Point Double-Double | Game Recap At The Buzzer