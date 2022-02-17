76ers Play Final Pre-All-Star Break Matchup in Milwaukee

The 76ers (34-23) will play their final pre-All-Star break matchup Thursday in Milwaukee, visiting the Bucks (36-23).

Thursday’s matchup features the NBA’s two leading scorers in Giannis Antetokounmpo (29.4 ppg) and Joel Embiid (29.3 ppg). Antetokounmpo leads the league in free throw attempts per game (11.3 FTA), while Embiid leads the league in free throws made per game (9.1 FTA).

The Sixers will be looking to bounce back ahead of the break after falling to Boston Tuesday in South Philadelphia.

Thursday’s contest marks the Sixers’ final game until Feb. 25, when the team will visit Minnesota for its first post-All-Star break matchup.

Tyrese Maxey will be the first 76er featured at All-Star weekend, playing in the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday evening. Embiid will play in his fifth consecutive All-Star Game Sunday. New Sixer James Harden, named an All-Star for the 10th consecutive time, will not play Sunday (left hamstring injury recovery).

The Bucks took the first meeting between Milwaukee and Philadelphia this season, 118-109, but the Sixers were without four players (Embiid, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, and Isaiah Joe) due to health and safety protocols.

Maxey scored a team-high 31 points, plus five rebounds and four assists in that outing, while Georges Niang added a bench-high 21 points on 5-for-7 shooting from long range.

Start Thursday off with a big Niang. Riding in the front seat of the minivan is your host, @GeorgesNiang20. & subscribe: https://t.co/UGdXoLVfie or anywhere else you get your podcasts! pic.twitter.com/KxUW1kM1pE — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 17, 2022

As of Thursday morning, the Sixers occupy the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Bucks hold the No. 3 seed. The Sixers are 1.0 game behind the Bucks, and 3.0 games behind the No. 1 Bulls.

Harden (left hamstring injury recovery) and Jaden Springer (left knee soreness) are out Thursday. Myles Powell is on assignment with the Blue Coats.

Thursday’s matchup tips at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Bucks (36-23) are 6-4 in their last 10 games, most recently beating the Pacers, 128-119, Tuesday in Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks in the win, finishing with a 50-point, 14-rebound double-double, plus four assists. Antetokounmpo shot 17-for-21 from the field, 2-for-3 from deep, and 14-for-18 from the foul line.

Fellow All-Star Khris Middleton added 19 points, two rebounds, eight assists, and a steal in the win.

Wesley Matthews (right toe soreness) is probable and Grayson Allen (left hip soreness) is doubtful Thursday, while Pat Connaughton (right hand surgery), George Hill (neck soreness), and Brook Lopez (back surgery) are out.

Follow Along:

Watch: TNT

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

