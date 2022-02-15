76ers Fall to Celtics | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (34-23) fell to the Boston Celtics (34-25), 135-87, at home on Tuesday night.

Joel Embiid was the leading scorer for the Sixers with 19 points (3-9 fg, 13-16 ft), nine rebounds, six assists, and one block in 26 minutes.

Boston shot 56-percent overall and from beyond the arc. Their 25 3-pointers on 45 attempts marked a new season high. The Sixers finished 23-for-80 (.288) from the field, 8-for-32 (.250) from 3, and 33-for-39 (.846) from the free-throw line.

Jaylen Brown (29 points) and Jayson Tatum (28 points) combined for 57 Celtics points. Brown (10-17 fg, 5-7 3fg, 4-6 ft) added eight rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes. Tatum (9-17 fg, 4-8 3fg, 6-6 ft) completed his double-double with 12 rebounds, six assists, and two blocks in 30 minutes.

@Sixers Social:

for the first time, your bell ringer… Philadelphia 76er…JAMES HARDEN!! pic.twitter.com/6dZR5kvfyW — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 16, 2022

Up Next:

The Sixers visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET in their last game before the NBA All-Star break.

Embiid and James Harden were both selected as NBA All-Stars, while Tyrese Maxey was named to the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars Game. Harden (rehabilitation, left hamstring) will not participate in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game.

