Joel Embiid Posts 40-Point Triple-Double for Sixers Over Cavaliers | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (34-22) defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers (35-22), 103-93, at home on Saturday night to snap the visitors’ four-game winning streak.

Joel Embiid posted 40 points, 14 rebounds, a season-high-tying 10 assists, and three steals in 33 minutes.

With 33 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, @sixers @JoelEmbiid has his fourth career triple-double, and his second this season. It's the first time in his career he's had multiple triple-doubles in a season. h/t @Stathead — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) February 13, 2022

The Sixers shot 38-for-79 (.481) overall, 10-for-22 (.455) from 3-point range, and 17-for-21 (.810) from the foul line. Cleveland finished 36-for-77 (.468) from the field, 8-for-24 (.333) from beyond the arc, and 13-for-15 (.867) from the free-throw line.

Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 27 points (11-23 fg, 3-6 3fg, 2-2 ft) in 35 minutes.

Philadelphia recorded 13 steals in the win.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

In his 40-point triple-double, Embiid shot 11-for-22 from the floor, 4-for-5 from 3-point range, and 14-for-15 from the free-throw line.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey contributed 16 points (6-12 fg, 1-3 3fg, 3-5 ft), two rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 33 minutes.

Tobias Harris

On a 5-for-10 shooting night, Harris finished with 11 points, five rebounds, one assist, and one blocked shot in 33 minutes.

Matisse Thybulle

Thybulle had a career-high six steals, along with six points, two rebounds, three assists, and one block in 32 minutes as a starter.

@Sixers Social:

Up Next:

The Sixers host the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia leads the season series, 2-1.

Related Links:

Joel Embiid and Sixers Beat Celtics in Boston | At The Buzzer

James Harden and Paul Millsap Acquired by 76ers in Trade with Brooklyn Nets

James Harden | Quick Facts

Paul Millsap | Quick Facts