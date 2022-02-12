76ers Host Cavaliers for Back-to-Back Closer

For the second night of their back-to-back, the 76ers (33-22) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (35-21) Saturday in South Philadelphia.

Saturday’s meeting marks the first of four matchups with the Cavaliers, the final three of which will all be played following the All-Star break.

The Sixers will look to cap a perfect back-to-back, after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-38), 100-87, Friday at home.

Joel Embiid led the way for Philadelphia, notching a 25-point, 19-rebound double-double, plus four assists, a steal, and a season-high five blocks in 35 minutes of play.

Tyrese Maxey totalled 24 points, five rebounds, and two assists in 32 minutes, while Tobias Harris notched a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Harris commended Maxey for his continued growth postgame.

“He’s really come into his own, game by game,” Harris said of Maxey. “His confidence is sky high, and that helps. More importantly, he’s doing it, and having fun out there with it. “I think for him, sky’s the limit. Always has been.”

Matisse Thybulle finished with 10 points, three rebounds, and three steals, shooting 4-for-7 from the field in his 30 minutes.

Postgame, Harris also reacted to Thursday’s trade deadline addition of 10-time All-Star James Harden to the Sixers.

“The addition of James is going to be huge for us. How dynamic he is as a player and playmaker… the whole team is excited to get him in here.”

At Friday’s shootaround, Maxey discussed playing alongside both Embiid and Harden:

“It’s two MVP-caliber players, on top of what we have here already. I think one thing that’s really going to help us is the chemistry and the brotherhood that we have here. It’s going to be great. I can’t wait.”

Saturday’s matchup tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

Cleveland will also be facing the latter half of a back-to-back, after visiting and beating the Indiana Pacers (19-38) Friday.

In his return to Indiana after being dealt at the deadline, Caris LeVert finished with a team-high 22 points, two rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Jarrett Allen matched LeVert’s 22 points, plus grabbed a game-high 14 boards.

The Cavaliers hold the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference, one game behind the No. 1 Miami Heat.

