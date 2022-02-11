Sixers Beat Thunder | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (33-22) defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-38), 100-87, at home on Friday night to hand the visitors their fourth straight loss.

Joel Embiid nearly had himself a 20-20 night, coming up one rebound short with a season-high 19 rebounds.

Philadelphia finished with shooting totals of 36-for-93 (.387) from the field, 7-for-26 (.269) from 3-point range, and 21-for-26 (.808) from the free-throw line. The visiting Thunder shot 35-for-90 (.389) overall, 6-for-35 (.171) from 3, and 11-for-12 (.917) from the foul line.

Derrick Favors led the Thunder in scoring with a season-high 16 points (8-13 fg) on top of nine rebounds and three blocked shots in 28 minutes. Darius Bazley added a double-double for Oklahoma City with 14 points (5-10 fg, 2-4 3fg, 2-2 ft) and a season-high 15 rebounds in 33 minutes.

The Sixers pulled down a season-high-tying 55 rebounds and blocked 10 shots in the victory.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid finished with 25 points, 19 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and a team season-high five blocks in 35 minutes.

Tyrese Maxey

In 32 minutes of action, Maxey tallied 24 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

Tobias Harris

Harris tied a career high with three blocks and also finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, his eighth double-double of the season.

Matisse Thybulle

In 30 minutes as a starter, Thybulle scored 10 points and swiped three steals.

@Sixers Social:

Shake Milton (back contusion) played 25 minutes off the Sixers bench in his first game since Jan. 3.

Up Next:

The Sixers return to action right away on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

