Sixers Fall to Suns | Game Recap At The Buzzer

The 76ers (32-22) fell to the league-leading Phoenix Suns (44-10), 114-109, at home on Tuesday night in the first meeting between the two teams this season.

Joel Embiid (34 points) and Tobias Harris (30 points) combined for 64 Sixers points in the setback. Philadelphia led 59-55 at halftime and by 14 points early in the third quarter.

The Suns shot 43-for-95 (.453) from the field, 6-for-26 (.231) from 3-point range, and 22-for-24 (.917) from the foul line. The Sixers finished 41-for-89 (.461) from the field, 10-for-32 (.312) from 3, and 17-for-18 (.944) from the line.

Phoenix’s Devin Booker scored a game-high 35 points (11-23 fg, 3-8 3fg, 10-11 ft) in 37 minutes. Mikal Bridges added 23 points (9-14 fg, 1-4 3fg, 4-4 ft), while Chris Paul (16 points, 12 assists) and JaVale McGee (15 points, 12 rebounds) notched double-doubles for the Suns.

McGee corralled seven of the visitors’ 11 offensive rebounds. Phoenix scored 27 points off 15 Sixers turnovers.

Joel Embiid

Embiid posted a team-high 34 points (13-25 fg, 2-8 3fg, 6-6 ft), 12 rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 32:31 of playing time.

.@sixers @JoelEmbiid extends his 25+ streak to 21, the 2nd-longest in franchise history. His 5th straight game w/ at least 25-10, the longest streak in the @NBA over the last 2 seasons. Longest streak by a 76er since Embiid did so in 6 straight from in 18-19. h/t @Stathead — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) February 9, 2022

Tobias Harris

Harris saw 41 minutes of playing time and recorded 30 points (13-18 fg, 2-4 3fg, 2-2 ft), seven rebounds, and three assists.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey contributed 14 points, six rebounds, and four assists in 34 minutes.

Matisse Thybulle/Georges Niang

Thybulle and Niang added eight points apiece, including a pair of 3-pointers each. Thybulle also had two blocked shots and a steal, while Niang registered one block of his own.

The Sixers have two days without a game before a home back-to-back this weekend against the Oklahoma City Thunder (7 p.m. Friday) and Cleveland Cavaliers (7:30 p.m. Saturday).

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

