76ers Tip Off Homestand Hosting Phoenix

The 76ers (32-21) are back home once again, hosting the Phoenix Suns (43-10) Tuesday for the first matchup in a four-game homestand.

In the Sixers’ most recent outing, the team beat the Bulls (33-21) in Chicago Sunday, 119-108, marking their third win in three meetings with Chicago this season thus far.

Joel Embiid led the way, notching a 40-point, 10-rebound double-double, plus three assists and two blocks. Tobias Harris added 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists, a steal, and a block.

40 PTS | 10 REB | 3 AST@JoelEmbiid had himself a day. presented by @PALottery pic.twitter.com/U77kbZa7XC — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 6, 2022

Tyrese Maxey scored 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting, plus four rebounds, a team-high six assists, and a game-high three steals, and Seth Curry totaled 12 points, three rebounds, and four assists.

In the absence of Matisse Thybulle (right shoulder soreness), Danny Green stepped into the starting lineup, finishing with eight points on 3-for-5 shooting and 2-for-3 shooting from deep.

As of Tuesday morning, Embiid leads the NBA in scoring (29.3 ppg). The Eastern Conference Player of the Month also leads the league in both free throws attempted (11.1 FTA) and free throws made (9.0 FTM).

Thybulle (right shoulder soreness) is questionable Tuesday, while Shake Milton (back contusion) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are out. Paul Reed and Jaden Springer are on assignment with the Blue Coats.

Following Tuesday’s meeting with Phoenix, the Sixers will host the Thunder Friday, the Cavaliers Saturday, and the Celtics Tuesday, prior to visiting the Bucks Thursday, Feb. 17, for their final game ahead of the All-Star break.

Heading into the homestand, the Sixers occupy the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, just 2.0 games behind the No. 1 Miami Heat (35-20).

Tuesday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Suns will visit the Sixers on the second night of a back-to-back, after beating the Bulls, 127-124, Monday in Chicago.

Devin Booker led the way for Phoenix in the win, finishing with 38 points, four rebounds, five assists, and a steal.

As of Tuesday morning, the Suns occupy the No. 1 seed in the West, 2.5 games ahead of the No. 2 Warriors (41-13).

Follow Along:

Watch: ESPN / NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Related Links:

Joel Embiid Named Eastern Conference Starter for NBA All-Star Game